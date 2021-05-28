Die Bonder Equipment Market: To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2017 – 2025

Die bonding, alternatively known as die attaching is the process of bonding or attaching a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, die bonder equipment is used extensively in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. Die bonder equipment performs various functions including picking the die from waffle tray or wafer and attaching it to the substrate. The most commonly used technique of die bonding is to push the targeted die from the tape with the help of a pin. Die bonding process is accomplished by using various techniques including eutectic bonding, soldering, adhesive bonding and glass /silver-glass bonding. The market of die bonder equipment market across the globe is expected to experience a stable growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry.

Rising demand of semiconductor ICs (Integrated Circuits) is one of the most important factor anticipated to accelerate the demand of die bonder equipment in the coming years. Increasing demand of electronic systems with the expanding number of various end-use applications is the key factor anticipated to provide the stimulus for rising demand of ICs. This in turn is expected to trigger the market growth of die bonder equipment across the globe.

Additionally, emerging market for latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), UHD TVs (Ultra High Definition Television) and hybrid laptops is further expected to propel the demand for semiconductor ICs in the coming years, which in turn is predicted to fuel the requirement of various die bonder equipment. Moreover, increasing trend towards automation in automobiles is another important factor anticipated to generate huge demand of ICs required for various functions such as ABS, airbag control, GPS, car navigation and display, power doors and windows and automated driving among others. This in turn, is expected to propel the need for innovative and advanced packaging techniques such as die bonders.

In order to provide a complete and exhaustive analysis of the market, the global die bonder equipment market has been segment on the basis of product type and end user. Based on different types of die bonder equipment available in the market, the market has been classified into fully automatic die bonder equipment and semi-automatic die bonder equipment. In addition, data related to application of die bonder equipment across various end user segments including IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers) and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) is highlighted in this report. Moreover, information related to current market trend along with future expected growth trend of all the above mentioned product type and end user segment across different regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Among the different end user industry, demand of die bonder equipment from the OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is predicted to maintain its lead in the coming eight years. Factors such as constant technological innovations and increasing requirement for rise in production capacity of ICs in semiconductor packaging, is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region dominated the overall die bonder equipment market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominating position in the coming years both in terms of market share and growth. Wide concentration of IC manufacturers in this region is the primary factor anticipated to create huge demand of die bonder equipment in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, growing production of tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices is also expected to fuel the demand of die bonder equipment in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the die bonder equipment market includes ASM Pacific Technology (Netherlands), Kulicke & Soffa (Singapore), Palomar Technologies (The U.S) and DIAS Automation (Hong Kong) among others.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

