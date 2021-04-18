Die-Attach Materials Market Industry Growth, Share, Size, Segments, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Reviews and Projection Research Report 2027
Die-Attach MaterialsDie-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.
For power and high-power applications, die-attach products are made of high-lead solder alloys, which fulfill the requirements of high melting temperature and adequate thermo-mechanical properties, to ensure lifetime package reliability. However, die-attach processes parameters must be adapted for each application to achieve optimal results.
In global market, the production of Die Attach Materials increases from 21165 MT in 2012 to 26131MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.41%. In 2016, the global Die Attach Materials market is led by China, capturing about 43.63% of global Die Attach Materials production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 6.51% global production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Die Attach Materials are SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore. SMIC is the world leader, holding 7.34% production market share in 2016.
In application, Die Attach Materials downstream is wide and recently Die Attach Materials has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications and others. Globally, the Die Attach Materials market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 79.19% of total downstream consumption of Die Attach Materials in global.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Die Attach Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Die Attach Materials is estimated to be 35809 MT.
The Die-Attach Materials Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Die-Attach Materials was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Die-Attach Materials Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Die-Attach Materials market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Die-Attach Materials generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore, Heraeu, AIM, TAMURA RADIO, Kyocera, Shanghai Jinji, Palomar Technologies, Nordson EFD, DowDuPont,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Die Attach Paste, Die Attach Wire, Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Die-Attach Materials, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Die-Attach Materials market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Die-Attach Materials from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Die-Attach Materials market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
