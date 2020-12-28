Die Attach Materials Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2020-2026

“

According to Our Research analysis, global Die Attach Materials Market will reach 91.96 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.64%

The global Die Attach Materials market is valued at 73.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 91.96 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% during 2017-2022.

Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.

Typical die-attach materials are PbSn, PbSnAg or PbInAg alloys. These alloys wet conventional substrates and die metallizations due to the formation of intermetallic compounds, which build an adhesion layer between substrate or die metallization and bulk solder. To achieve the best wetting and lowest void rate, the solder material should contain the lowest possible oxide content.

Die Attach Materials can be divided into three categories: die attach paste, die attach wire and others. Die attach paste accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 82.59% in 2017, followed by die attach wire, account for 13.63% and others account for 3.78%.

The consumption market share of global Die Attach Materials in consumer electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunications and others has been stable year by year, at 43.47%, 11.83%, 9.64%, 28.07% and 6.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Die Attach Materials in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Die Attach Materials market has the most promising sales prospects in telecommunications application.

China is the biggest contributor to the Die Attach Materials revenue market, accounted for 44.25% of the total global market with a revenue of 340.92 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 17.18% with a revenue of 132.38 million USD.

SMIC is the largest company in the global Die Attach Materials market, accounted for 7.60% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Henkel and Indium, accounted for 7.13% and 5.65% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The World Market Report Die Attach Materials included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Die Attach Materials market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURARADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

Dow Corning Corporation

The Important Types of this industry are:

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

The Die Attach Materials market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Die Attach Materials has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Die Attach Materials market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Die Attach Materials-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Die Attach Materials market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Die Attach Materials Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

