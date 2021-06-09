Die Attach Materials Market Developments, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities & Forecast till 2031

The amalgamation of die-attach materials in assembling LEDs is anticipated to emphasize the demand in the upcoming future. The need of determining the reliability and performance attributes of LEDs is expected to stimulate the demand for die-attach materials.

According to the latest analysis by Fact MR, the die attach materials market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031 and shall surpass net valuation of US$ 900 Mn by 2031. Demand for die attach materials will witness balanced growth in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

Evolving demand in the consumer electronics industry set to propel the electric circuit boards demand, which in turn boost up the die-attach materials requirement. The trend of miniaturization of circuits across several industries is also responsible for the growing uses of die-attach materials in electronic components used in industries.

It is estimated that the demand for powder die attachment materials are likely to fall due to facilitating inefficient power flow. In addition, polymer die-bonding materials exhibit excellent adhesion properties, they form a major area of focus for the manufacturer and are expected to gain traction in the die bonding material business.

Nowadays the die bonding materials use “lead” as a major constituent for various application. Lead is a restricted material that comes under hazardous substance. However, since there is no viable replacement for lead-based materials, so high alloys based “lead” continue to be produced and supplied to the end users. The market needs to shift towards die-bonding materials, such as Bismuth/silver (BiAg) and eutectic gold/tin (AuSn) that satisfy the RoHS norms.

Semiconductor Packaging Industry Drives the Demand for Die Attach Materials Sales Semiconductor packaging is one of the key requirement in the electronics industry throughout the globe. Rapid growing demand for semiconductor packaging fuelling the demand for die bonding materials. A semiconductor package is a plastic, metal, ceramic or glass cover with one or more distinct semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The package provides a way to connect with the external environments. The semiconductor packaging industry has started to reduce costs and increase the overall performance of the integrated circuit. Vendors in the market struggling with innovative delivery solutions in terms packaging size, performance and faster consumer consideration. Apart from that various range of semiconductor packaging applications, the aerospace and defence industry also witnessing the requirement of die bonding material. Researchers from the U.S. Army are working on a new way to incorporate Silicon Carbide (SiC) powered semiconductors so that they can be used with advanced weapons and equipment. By having such an element from the consumption side of semiconductor packaging, the need for bonding materials is increasing. Furthermore, the advancement and dedication of paste formulations and life cycles will increase the application rates in the semiconductor packaging industry.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania Die Attach Materials Market Outlook East Asia has the highest demand for die-attach materials due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region, supported by the easy availability of raw materials. In addition, the presence of a large number of end-user industries such as consumer electronics, medical, communications, and automotive in the region has been the main reason for the increasing demand for die-bonding materials. Among all the countries in the region, China is witnessing the highest market share. This is so as the manufacturers in the country are equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing infrastructure, which has been one of the reasons for the high production in the country. Further, owing to a large number of end-use industries in the country allows manufacturers to collaborate with them for sustainable business opportunities. In addition, the end-user industrial presence in the country is on the higher side, which allows manufacturers to collaborate with them for sustainable business opportunities. Also, China has become a major exporter of die-attach material worldwide, due to its higher production capacity. Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/05/31/1861019/0/en/Soaring-Demand-for-BEVs-Inspiring-Market-Evolution-for-In-wheel-Motor-during-Forecast-Period-reports-Fact-MR-study.html

