“Didn’t think it was gonna be that good!”

Throughout a livestream on November 23, Twitch star Zack “Asmongold” reacted to a number of viral gaming-related YouTube movies. He then recalled Valheim Mistlands’ trailer getting launched, and took the chance to look at it alongside his viewers.

As quickly because the trailer started to play, the One True King (OTK) co-founder observed that new content material had been added to the sport. Asmongold was blown away by the spectacular new parts and expressed his sentiments by saying:

“Oh my god! What the f**ok? That is unhealthy a**! Holy s**t! Have a look at this! Wow! Bro, I did not assume this was gonna be that good! Holy f**ok, it is so cool!”

Asmongold left in awe after viewing Valheim Mistlands’ trailer and recollects his expertise taking part in the sport

On the 05:48 mark of his November 23 broadcast, the Austin, Texas-based content material creator was reacting to widespread gaming movies on YouTube. He recalled Valhiem’s new trailer being launched and stated:

“Oh! Let me watch the Valheim factor, too. Alrighty and… this should be it. Right here we go. These are new! Oh wow.”

Asmongold was in awe of all the brand new issues the builders had added to the favored sport. He said that he’s a “large Valheim fan,” and shared his expertise taking part in the survival sport:

“I’ve bought to attempt it out sooner or later. That’s loopy! You guys could or could not know this. I am an enormous Valheim fan. Completely love the sport. Performed it continually on launch. I bought each trophy within the sport, I’ve beat each boss, I’ve crafted each weapon, leveled each weapon up. I had f***ing every part, man! “

Timestamp: 05:48:07

The Twitch sensation confirmed that he was planning to play Valheim Mistlands whereas streaming, and stated:

“I really like this sport! So sure, I 100% will play this. It is not even a query.”

Asmongold recalled being very “pressured” whereas watching fellow Twitch content material creator Fandy play the sport throughout a earlier Valheim event:

“Yeah, the Valheim event. You do not forget that? Yeah, that was f***ing time. The one factor I keep in mind concerning the Valheim event was watching Fandy play, and she or he was like, chopping wooden on the similar time there was a troll hitting her and she or he was i-framing by way of all of the assaults and it was giving me nervousness. I used to be getting so wired watching her play, as a result of if she died, it could be over!”

Because the dialog got here to a detailed, Asmongold shared his ideas on Valheim and praised the title, saying:

“Pay attention. Valheim is a good sport. It’s a low-cost sport. It has no micro-transactions within the sport. There could also be, sooner or later, I am sort of assuming there can be sooner or later. Nevertheless, none of it’s pay-to-win. That is an extremely good sport! When you’ve got not performed it earlier than, I might completely suggest you play it.”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

The YouTube feedback part was bustling with fan reactions, as greater than 356 neighborhood members supplied their tackle the streamer’s clip. Right here’s a snippet of some related ones:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to Valheim Mistlands trailer (Picture by way of Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The trailer for Valheim Mistlands debuted on November 22, 2022. With the sport now obtainable for public testing, gamers can entry the brand new content material by way of Steam or Xbox Recreation Go for PC.



