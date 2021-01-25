Did you notice the presence of Mechagodzilla?

This January 24th, we were able to discover the ultimate trailer of Godzilla vs Kong and the least we can say is that the monster movie will give us a charged and very violent confrontation. If the teaser highlights the fight between the two monsters, it also seems to tease the arrival of a kaiju who appeared in the 70s.

Indeed, its appearance is short and stealthy, but if you have your eye you can see Mechagodzilla from the first seconds of the trailer this Sunday.

Godzilla’s rival Kaiju secretly appears in the second shot of the trailer, as you can see below.

A little later in the trailer, shortly after Kong dodged Godzilla’s atomic explosion, there is a huge screen diagram of the structure of Mechagodzillas.

And everything indicates that Mechagodzilla will actually arrive in the film. Earlier this month, a leak revealed the arrival of Kaiju, who first appeared in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mecanik Monster.

Will this robotic version of Godzilla be the antagonist of the film? It may be that yes! We can imagine that Godzilla and Kong will team up to end it stronger than them … But to find out, we have to be patient. Godzilla vs Kong will be released in US theaters and on HBO Max on March 26th.

As a reminder, we find Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler in the cast, who were already with the poster of Godzilla II: King of the Monsters. The cast of this new episode is completed by Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry and Jessica Henwick