Did you notice that Hulk was in the movie?

For the past few days, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Movies and Spider-Man Homecoming have been available on Netflix. What can you immerse yourself in these masterpieces of superhero cinema? Yes, yes, the three admit it too. Well, some Easter eggs and cameos have just been discovered. Especially in Homecoming where it’s possible to see Bruce Banner …

a historical scientist!

Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, is perhaps one of the brightest scientists in MCU history. And they enjoyed paying tribute to him in very short order. Without supervision or the ability to slow time, it would have been impossible to see them. Fortunately, there is the freeze frame feature, and thanks to this feature, you can see Bruce Banner alongside the most famous scientists in history.

Because the cameo in question is made in Peter Parker’s classroom. He is only visible for a second, but his face is above the panel to the far right of that of Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Marie Curie. A few films later, Spider-Man will collaborate with the Hulk in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

Other cool cameos in Spider-Man Homecoming

The story of Spider-Man Homecoming takes place immediately after the events of the Civil War and connects several films. Captain America appears in several educational materials shown to children where the teacher believes he is now a war criminal. The helmet the Spider-Man finds is that of an Ultron robot. When Peter was sitting on the roller coaster “The Cyclone”, this attraction was also mentioned in a dialogue between Captain America and Bucky.

When a group of girls wondering who is hiding under the Spider-Man costume during sports training, they give two references. First, “He could be a good 30,” an indication of the ages of the first Spider-Man actors, 25 and 26 for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The other line, “He could be a big burned man”, refers to Deadpool.