Did you know that there is a school inspired by The Witcher?

Did you know there is a real school inspired by The Witcher?

Here you will hunt monsters and take lessons to become the best wizard ever. All while living in a castle.

Before “The Witcher” became a hit series on Netflix, it was a video game phenomenon. This is how the majority of the public got to know this franchise. The video game, launched in 2007, like the series, follows a character who defeats monsters in a medieval fantasy world. The game was so successful that a school inspired by this world was founded even in Poland.

The Witcher School has existed since 2016 and has taught more than two thousand people from 52 countries to be the best possible monster hunters, which makes them almost as good as Geralt de Rivia, the protagonist of “The Witcher”. Its creation was influenced by the growing success of the franchise, which had more than 200,000 active players in 2016.

For four days, the school takes people into the fictional world. You live in a castle in Grodziec, attend the Witcher training (which is shown in the second season of the series), hunt monsters and meet characters from the games, books and the series. Participants are also encouraged to act as if they are in this universe as the school is actually an experience based on role play meaning they must act the entire time they are there.

“There are no special requirements for entering the witchcraft school,” says Dastin Wawrzyniak, member of 5 Żywiołów, the project’s founding agency. “The ticket price includes a costume, a mascot created by the team in charge of the scenarios, and before the ‘game’ we have several workshops where we explain how it works and the safety rules, with special attention to those who are for the first time here, ”he adds.

The school opens its doors in autumn and spring. Tickets cost between € 450 and € 550. A plane ticket between Lisbon and Krakow costs from € 133. For more information, see the witcher school’s official website.