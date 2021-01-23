“Did the Simpsons” also anticipate the inauguration of Kamala Harris?

Did “The Simpsons” expect the inauguration of Kamala Harris?

In a 2000 episode, Lisa appears on the Capitol stairs, assuming her office in a dress that resembles that of the new US Vice President at the ceremony.

It looks like they got it right again.

Much has been said about the clothes the new US Vice President wore at the housewarming ceremony in Washington on January 20. The purple outfit that Kamala Harris wore did not go unnoticed by anyone – and even has important symbolism. But now the American’s outfit is the cause of further discussion on social media, and the fault lies with Lisa Simpson.

All because Lisa appears to be taking on a post on the Capitol stairs on an episode of The Simpsons that aired in 2000 that looks very similar to that of the North American Vice President last Wednesday. In “Bart to the future” (that’s the name of the episode) Lisa appears in a purple suit, a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

And what did Kamala Harris use in the ceremony? A purple suit, a pearl necklace, and pearl earrings. Surreal, isn’t it? But the similarities don’t end there. It so happens that in the episode, as in reality, Trump’s legacy is remembered with regret. In her speech – Lisa is the new US President in this chapter of the story – there is a phrase that rules the world on social media: “As everyone knows, we inherited a serious budget problem from President Trump”. Further similarities with reality were impossible.

This is not the first time “The Simpsons” has anticipated reality in the 32 seasons of the series that has become famous for its bizarre and accurate predictions, including the election of Donald Trump and the September 11th attacks on the Twin Towers September 2001.

Recently, after the Capitol invaded, many fans of the North American series recalled an episode that aired in 1996. In “The Day the Violence Died,” a fictional television program shown in that chapter shows scenes of violence, guns, and even a bomb exploding on the Capitol steps.