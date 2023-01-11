Did The Consumer Electronics Show Hit Or Miss The Mark on Emerging Technology Trends Like EVs And Web3?

The annual Shopper Electronics Present (aka CES) in Las Vegas has been to expertise what the couture runway exhibits are to style. A imaginative and prescient of the long run: a mixture of fantasy, bleeding edge, avant garde and unique. Whereas the merchandise are largely out of attain for the plenty, there was a normal understanding that these ideas will iterate, innovate and scale over the following few years into within-reach variations that grow to be a part of our on a regular basis lifestyle.

This 12 months was just a little completely different, whether or not it was the primary huge gathering enmasse because the pandemic years, the shifting zeitgeist with the pending uncertainty round our financial, environmental and social future or that rising feeling that the 99% are kinda finished with the glitz, greed and glamor of the 1% and all their private self-destructive pursuits. One thing is shifting and for me it’s critically essential we take note of these indicators.

This 12 months was much less about far future fantasy flash or the completely obscure “what are they speaking about tech” (aka vaporware) than earlier years (though there was nonetheless an honest quantity of that). It was just a little nearer to the bottom with merchandise that appear like the plenty might make the most of in the present day somewhat than within the far-future years. Make no mistake it wasn’t an absence of eager to dazzle- there was that. What stood out for me was that there was extra of a nod to sustainability, vitality effectivity and actual sensible purposes and use instances which can be wanted now in a “how would possibly we use this tech to scale” method. In a method it was much less on the market and extra proper now, for you.

CES has historically been centered on client gadgets- which it had loads of. Many of those had been house based mostly digital well being and wellness, exams and checks which is able to absolutely disrupt present jobs in that house. It has been increasing through the years to incorporate a lot broader purposes of rising expertise like automotive, transport, connectivity and vitality storage, synthetic intelligence (AI), Web3, digital well being, and extra. It felt to me that my worlds of moonshots, cities, mobility, future of labor and Web3 had been on stage entrance and heart and converging.

For all of the chatter of sustainability and human well being although, I used to be left eager to see extra. Perhaps that was the purpose. Expertise is a instrument and works greatest when it permits and unleashes human creativity to unravel issues, innovate and scale back friction in our tradition and each day life. After we make issues that individuals love and make our lives simpler, extra joyful and the world round us higher, we’re all successful.

There have been glimpses of the superb rising expertise moonshots that I’m fortunate to be part of which can be on the market making an attempt to unravel these vexing international issues, with breakthrough expertise (house, robotics, vitality seize and storage, regenerative bio-diversity printing). These should present promise to commercialize and scale if they’re to quickly restore and restore our superb blue and inexperienced spaceship. A number of the areas that stood out for me will not be stunning as these are my passions: mobility, vitality storage, AI and Web3.

CES is indisputably “the” rising mobility present greater than any auto present on the market. The worldwide converging tendencies of electrification, connectivity and automation had been robust on show and lined virtually the complete present flooring inside and outside. A lot much less “rah rah” of the previous and extra critical industrial automobile use case purposes had been a welcomed narrative. I say rising mobility, as a result of in contrast to typical auto exhibits this present was properly past private automobiles. The truth is those that persevered with that narrative whatever the tech gizmos and “fairy mud” add ons appeared “been there-done that”, dated and fairly flat and boring in comparison with the improvements of their neighbors throughout the corridor.

Multi-modal electrical autos (EV) of all kinds in all places. I met with and spoke with the makers of the following era e-bikes and e-scooters, e-unicycles, utilitarian cargo e-bikes, supply robots, small and huge a number of passenger e-buses, supply e-vans, e-trucks, e-boats, e-ships, even mining, development and agricultural e-tractors and so forth. It was all electrical and it was solely bolstered with a formidable quantity of battery makers, battery tech, charging stations, micro-grid, two-way charging, docks and pods of all kinds. It felt like we had been previous the rising and properly into the right here and now.

EVs with their little EV buddies. It was attention-grabbing that a number of EV shows took nice effort to co-locate an e-scooter or e-bike (in varied types) both subsequent to the passenger automotive, on the roof, on the flatbed tray or folded within the trunk. They had been both greenwashing it a bit or nodding to the chance to supply first-last mile or leisure e-biking entry to trails and so on and at all times prepared for a cost. Perhaps a little bit of each.

Automated autos (AVs) are removed from over. The truth is the story on the present ground was all about industrial autos and fleets and their assist ecosystems- the sensor ( shocked there have been so many Lidar corporations), software program and {hardware} stacks, mapping, tele-operation and connectivity and never a lot on private automobiles though there was a good bit on in-vehicle connectivity. This was one other welcomed shift. Not solely was it nice to reconnect with my friends within the AV expertise house but it surely was vindicating to see that almost all of AVs on show had been for transferring individuals and issues on the bottom, sea and air and varied assist companies en-masse. Whereas the fantasy of the non-public AV pulls on the Jetsons and Futurama utopia/dystopia (I lean there), the grown ups are making ready for mass scaling of fleets of economic AV deployments throughout the planet. Let’s hope governments perceive what this implies for them and the way they will information this to their profit (keep tuned on a future piece on this)

The brand new frontier. Web3 , generative AI and metaverse areas had been positively all the thrill and of their rising section which for me are most attention-grabbing. I’ll be curious to see how this manifests because it evolves. Not a lot this 12 months on digital belongings (aka NFTs- I actually suppose we have to bury that time period) or however a number of sensible purposes of blockchain, good contracts and tokens within the varied verticals in our economy- mobility, gaming, leisure, healthcare and so on. A lot of nice conversations with friends within the house centered on the constructing phases with normal agreements across the dire want for higher UX/UI onboarding instruments, schooling, retaining the metaverse open to keep away from the actual (and probably inevitable) management by the Web2 walled backyard tech titans. A lot of chatter and pleasure/concern on the way forward for work alternatives and threats with the assorted generative AI instruments, not least ChatGPT and others. Nice to share with friends about the best way to greatest put together for Web3/AI work alternatives, skilling up and creating private worth (extra on that quickly).

All in all it was an incredible expertise and I stay up for persevering with the conversations whereas constructing the long run. Let’s go!