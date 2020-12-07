Dicyandiamide Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion & Size To 2026
The ‘Dicyandiamide market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.
This Dicyandiamide Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.
Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title “ Global Dicyandiamide Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 Increasing demand of the metformin is the key driver for Global Dicyandiamide Market.
The scope of Dicyandiamide Reports
Dicyandiamide is alkaline, hydrophilic white crystalline compound and also known as 2-Cyanoguanidine. It is mainly used as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the production of anti-diabetic drug. It is also used in the production of organic chemicals, dye fixing agents, used as curing agent in epoxy raisins, adhesives and others. There are different grade of dicyandiamide is available in the market on the basis of its purity. So, during the study of Global Dicyandiamidemarket, we have considered Dicyandiamidecompound to analyze the market.
Global DicyandiamideMarket report is segmented on the basis of grade type, application type, and by regional & country level. Based upon gradetype, global Dicyandiamide Market is classified asIndustrial grade, Electronic grade, Pharmaceutical grade and others.Based upon Application type, global Dicyandiamide Market is classified as Pharmaceutical, Epoxy laminates, Slow release fertilizers, Flame retardants, Dye fixing, water treatmentand others.
The regions covered in this Dicyandiamide Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.0020
Key Players for Global Dicyandiamide Market Reports–
Global Dicyandiamide market report covers prominent players like AlzChem Group AG, Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd.,Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd., Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., and ShizuishanPengsheng Chemical Co., Ltdand others.
Global Dicyandiamide Market Dynamics –
The dicyandiamide market is primarily driven by the increasing demand of metformin due to the increased prevalence of diabetes. Metformin is used for the treatment of diabetes which is also referred as diabetes mellitus. As per 2017 report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were around 30.3 million in the world are suffering from diabetes. Dicyandiamide is used as active pharmaceutical ingredient in the production of metformin on a large scale which helps in the improvement of glucose in diabetes patient. Dicyandiamide is used as intermediate during the manufacturing of flame retardants, fertilizers, coating, adhesives and others. Currently manufacturers prefer to use urea as raw materials for the production of melamine. Due to the availability of cost effective and better performing substitute are expected to hinder the growth of dicyandiamide market. The development of non toxic ultra-micronized dicyandiamide with improved performance for the production coatings, adhesives and others are expected to create new opportunities for dicyandiamide over the forecast period.
Global Dicyandiamide Market Regional Analysis –
The regional dicyandiamide market is consolidated and North America is expected to experience a moderate growth over the forecast period which is closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of developing countries such as China, India and others. Major manufacturers of dicyandiamide are located in the China and end users directly procure the dicyandiamide from the manufacturers based in China and Germany or through traders and distributors located in the respective region. Chinese manufacturers do not sell their products under any brand names and AlzChem Group AG is the only company has its manufacturing base outside Asia.
Key Benefits for Global Dicyandiamide Market Reports –
Global Dicyandiamide market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.
Global Dicyandiamide Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.
Global Dicyandiamide Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.
Global Dicyandiamide Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.
Global Dicyandiamide Market Segmentation –
Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Grade type analysis:
Industrial Grade
Electronic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Others
Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Application type Analysis
Pharmaceutical
Epoxy Laminates
Slow Release Fertilizers
Flame Retardants
Dye Fixing
Water Treatment
Others
Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Regional & Country Analysis
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
