Diboride Chromium Market 2021 – Strategic Industry Profile Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2026

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Global Diboride Chromium Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, competition, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, market size, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Loppers investments from 2021 to 2026.

Diboride chromium is a gay powder. For the Cr?B system, six chromium borides (Cr2B, Cr5B3,CrB, Cr3B4, CrB4 and CrB2), among them, CrB2 is the most stable compound with a melting point of 2200 oC and is a potential candidate as the structural material, hard coating on cutting tools, and protective layer on mechanical parts to resist wear and corrosion.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Diboride Chromium Market: H.C. Starck, Treibacher Industrie AG, Materion Corporation, JAPAN NEW METALS, Unichim, Micron Metals, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, Jiangxi Ketai New Materials, Guanjinli,

Global Diboride Chromium Market Split by Product Type and Applications

This report segments the Diboride Chromium market on the basis of Types are

Ultra-Pure Diboride Chromium

High Grade Diboride Chromium

Better Quality Diboride Chromium

Others

On the basis of Application , the Diboride Chromium market is segmented into

Sputtering Target

Wear-resistant component

Fire-proof materials

Others

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Diboride Chromium market are

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

