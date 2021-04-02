Diaphragm Pump Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Diaphragm Pump Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 5.42% during 2021-2026. A diaphragm pump, also known as a membrane pump, is a type of positive displacement pump used to transfer fluids with low, medium, or high viscosities, as well as solid content.

Market Trends:

The key factor driving the global diaphragm pump market is the increasing investment in water treatment facilities. As diaphragm pumps help remove toxic elements, solid particles, and hazardous materials, they are used for refining, bulk transfer, waste processing, circulation drilling mud transfer, and wellhead injection. Besides this, in the aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical industries, these pumps are employed to generate pressure for cleaning and spraying applications. Furthermore, an increase in the number of both onshore and offshore exploration activities in the oil and gas industry is boosting the demand for diaphragm pumps. With the advancements in technology, manufacturers are also utilizing computer-aided programs to design products, such as air-operated double diaphragm pumps that offer high precision. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Diaphragm Pump Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dover Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Graco Inc.

Grundfos Holding A/S

Idex Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd.

LEWA GmbH

Seepex GmbH

SPX Flow Inc.

Tapflo (Wuxi) Pumps Co. Ltd.

Verder International B.V.

Xylem Inc.

Yamada Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and region.

Breakup by Mechanism:

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

Breakup by Operation:

Single Acting Diaphragm Pump

Double Acting Diaphragm Pump

Breakup by Discharge Pressure:

Up to 80 Bar

80 to 200 Bar

Above 200 Bar

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

