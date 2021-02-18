Diaper Packaging Machine Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research
Baby Diaper Packaging Machines to Hold Larger Share of Overall Market during 2020–2027
According to our new market research study on “Diaper Packaging Machine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Operation, Distribution Channel, Output Capacity, and Machine Type, ”the market is expected to reach US$ 389.82 million by 2027 from US$ 328.32 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global diaper packaging machine market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Based on machine type, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into baby diaper packaging, and adult diaper packaging. The baby diaper packaging segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to be a larger shareholder in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the escalating demand for baby diapers, increasing birth rates, and rising purchasing power in middle-income countries.
The global diaper packaging machine market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing childbirth count and geriatric population, and advancements in diapers and diaper packaging machines. However, low diaper demand in price-sensitive market shinders the market growth.
COESIA S.P.A, CURT G. JOA, INC., Delta SRL Unipersonale, Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd, Fameccanica Data SPA, GDM S.P.A., Optima Packaging Group GmbHWelldone (China) Industry Limited, Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., andZuiko Corporation areamong the leading companies operating in the diaper packaging machine market.
Report Segments Diaper Packaging Machine Marketas Follows:
By Operation
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Output Capacity
- Less than 500 Units per Minute
- Between 500 to 1000 Units per Minute
- Above 1000 Units per Minute
By Machine Type
- Baby Diaper Packaging
- Adult Diaper Packaging
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
