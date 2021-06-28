Diaper Market In India 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the diaper market in India reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the diaper market in India to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A diaper is an absorbent material worn by babies or adults in order to soak body waste. They are either woven from a piece of cloth or manufactured using synthetic materials. Diapers are generally used for infants or adults who experience incontinence problem or in certain circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. Nowadays, the demand for diapers is escalating in India as hygiene products are increasingly being adopted into the lifestyle of the masses.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The Indian diaper market is highly concentrated with the top three manufacturers accounting for the majority of the total market. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading market players are:

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Indian Diaper Market Drivers/Constraints:

The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding personal hygiene along with the growing number of working women and expanding income levels are some of the factors stimulating the growth of the market.

The manufacturers in India are introducing diapers which are skin-friendly, ultra-thin, convenient to wear and more absorbent. This is projected to boost the sales of diapers across the region.

As there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population, the demand for adult diapers is also rising, subsequently, bolstering the growth of Indian diaper market.

The major factor curtailing the market growth is the environmental pollution resulting from the improper disposal and littering of disposable diapers made from non-biodegradable materials.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into baby diapers and adult diapers. Baby diapers are further segmented into baby disposable diaper, baby training diaper, baby swim pants and others. Amongst these, baby disposable diapers account for the majority of the market share. On the other hand, adult diapers are categorised as adult pad-type diaper, adult flat-type diaper, and adult pant-type diaper.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Maharashtra represents the largest market for diapers in India. Other major regions include Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: