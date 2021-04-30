Diaper Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

This latest Diaper report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

With the increase in elderly population, there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among adults across the world, which is a major factors driving the demand for adult diapers. Urinary incontinence worsens with age and is evaluated based on its severity, frequency, and predictability and is mainly caused due to prostate surgery, urinary tract infection, chronic coughs, pregnancy, and neurological injuries in both men and women. This induces consumers to prefer the usage of adult diapers, which subsequently drives the growth of the diaper market.

A diaper is a linen or cotton fabric woven in a geometrical repeating pattern. It is fastened around the bottom or in between the legs to absorb solid waste or urine. Diapers are mostly worn by newborns and by children who experience bedwetting or have not been potty trained. They are also used by adults in advanced age, those suffering from incontinence and certain physical or mental disability, or those working in extreme conditions such as astronauts.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Drylock Technologies

Associated Hygienic Products

P&G

Ontex International

SCA

Kao

Philips

Unicharm

Cotton Babies

GroVia

First Quality

Evergreen World

Medline Industries

Kimberly-Clark

KCK Industries

Attends Healthcare Group

Fisher-Price

Hypermarcas

Covidien

Diaper End-users:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenient stores

Drug stores

Pharmacies

Specialty stores

Online stores

Type Synopsis:

Baby diaper

Adult diaper

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Diaper Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Diaper Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Diaper Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Diaper Market in Major Countries

7 North America Diaper Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Diaper Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Diaper Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Diaper Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Diaper Market Intended Audience:

– Diaper manufacturers

– Diaper traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Diaper industry associations

– Product managers, Diaper industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Diaper Market Report

-Report customization as per the clients requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Diaper market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Diaper market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Diaper market growth forecasts

