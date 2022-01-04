Diana Chaves presents a new SIC program

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 4, 2022
0

Diana Chaves presents a new SIC program

“Casados ​​à Primeira Vista” returns in a new edition, which is again commanded by the moderator of “Casa Feliz”.

Diana Chaves will be given a double dose at SIC

The new year brings SIC a new edition of the reality show “Casados ​​à Primeira Vista”. And one of the great novelties of the program will be the presentation, which will again be chaired by Diana Chaves.

The show’s third season, which brings perfect strangers to the altar, doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be out sometime this year. The program, which began in 2018, returned online in 2019 and is preparing to release more episodes.

This was announced by the presenter herself this Monday, January 3rd, during the morning show “Casa Feliz”, which she is hosting together with João Baião.

Meanwhile, Diana Chaves will temporarily stay away from the morning program after contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and will be in isolation for the time being.

In the meantime, take a look at the 11 series (and seasons) debuting in 2022 that we can’t wait to see. Click the gallery to find out what they are.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 4, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Jason Momoa surprises this child with cancer the most beautifully

November 24, 2020
Photo of Germany hopes to revive relations with the US | Free press

Germany hopes to revive relations with the US | Free press

January 20, 2021

How the actors in “The Crown” were inspired to play Prince Philip

April 11, 2021
Photo of The post-credits scene confirms a new superhero team

The post-credits scene confirms a new superhero team

July 8, 2021
Back to top button