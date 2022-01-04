Diana Chaves presents a new SIC program

“Casados ​​à Primeira Vista” returns in a new edition, which is again commanded by the moderator of “Casa Feliz”.

Diana Chaves will be given a double dose at SIC

The new year brings SIC a new edition of the reality show “Casados ​​à Primeira Vista”. And one of the great novelties of the program will be the presentation, which will again be chaired by Diana Chaves.

The show’s third season, which brings perfect strangers to the altar, doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be out sometime this year. The program, which began in 2018, returned online in 2019 and is preparing to release more episodes.

This was announced by the presenter herself this Monday, January 3rd, during the morning show “Casa Feliz”, which she is hosting together with João Baião.

Meanwhile, Diana Chaves will temporarily stay away from the morning program after contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and will be in isolation for the time being.

In the meantime, take a look at the 11 series (and seasons) debuting in 2022 that we can’t wait to see. Click the gallery to find out what they are.