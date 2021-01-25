Diana Chaves and João Baião recover from Covid-19 and return to “Casa Feliz”.

However, this Monday’s broadcast also includes João Paulo Sousa and Cláudia Vieira.

João Baião and Diana Chaves are officially recovered from Covid-19 and back to the SIC “Casa Feliz” morning program. This Monday, January 25th, the return of the moderator couple is marked.

Even so, they share the show with the duo that replaced them during this period of forced absence and was founded by Cláudia Vieira and João Paulo Sousa. Remember that João Baião and Diana Chaves had no symptoms due to being infected with the new coronavirus.

“Good morning. Today João and Diana are back and we have a house full of good things,” said the description of a photo that was shared on Casa Feliz’s Instagram account and in which they all appear together.