Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday.

Former president Donald Trump broke the information in a message Monday night time on his Reality Social website, writing that Lynette Hardaway, often known as “Diamond” to each her followers and detractors, “handed away at her residence” on Monday.

Diamond & Silk Recommend Fox Information Executives ‘Ordered a Hit’ on Them

The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed Hardaway’s dying shortly afterwards, writing that the world “simply misplaced a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.” Hardaway’s precise age was not instantly clear, however she would have been roughly 51-years-old.

In his Reality Social submit, Trump praised Hardaway, who typically appeared at Trump rallies along with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, as “our Magnificent Diamond.”

“Diamond’s dying was completely sudden, in all probability her large and treasured HEART simply plain gave out,” Trump wrote.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who hosted a video sequence, instructed The Every day Beast that Trump’s submit was the primary he had heard of Hardaway’s dying. Lindell confirmed that Hardaway had been sick.

In November, the duo’s Twitter account requested followers to hope for Hardaway, however didn’t specify her sickness. Hardaway briefly returned to her present in December dismissing unsourced on-line reviews that the ardent Covid-19 vaccine opponent had been hospitalized with the coronavirus as “faux information.” Hardaway filmed her remaining episode on December 15.

As “Diamond and Silk,” Hardaway and Richardson rose to fame on the best as outspoken African-American supporters of Trump throughout his 2016 presidential run.

