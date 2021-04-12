Dialyzer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Dialyzer Market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 6.2% over the forecasting period 2020-2027.A Dialyzer is a medical device which works as an artificial kidney. It is used to eliminate the excess water and waste metabolism foods from the blood applying an artificial membrane. Primarily, Dialyzer is used by professionals for removing the wastewater while performing hemodialysis and prevent to mix the salt and blood in the body which may cause of poisoning. Hemodialysis is a medical procedure which remove waste particles from the blood from the patient with acute kidney failure. Furthermore, Dialyzer is bifurcated into two parts low flux dialyzers and high flux Dialyzers. In which, High flux Dialyzer used while performing Hemodialysis as it helps to remove large molecules. Rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, shortage of kidneys for transplantation and increasing generic population are the key drivers to grow the market in upcoming forecasting years. For instance, as per Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2018, 1,46,840 organs transplanted annually with increasing rate of 5.6% in compare of 2017 in which, 36.20% Living Kidney transplant. which increase the market of Dialyzer. Despite that, high cost associated with the hemodialysis and risks and complications associated with dialyzers reuse are hindering the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Dialyzer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is Dominating with highest market share and maintain this in upcoming years. Because of increasing rate of diabetes, hypertension and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the region. However, APAC are recording the fastest growth owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rise in medical tourism over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

Key Players in Global Dialyzer Market

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd.

Bain Medical Equipment

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. KgaA

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Belco)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

High-Flux

Low-Flux

By End Users:

In Centre Dialyzer

Home Dialyzer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

