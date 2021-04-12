Dialyzer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Dialyzer Market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 6.2% over the forecasting period 2020-2027.A Dialyzer is a medical device which works as an artificial kidney. It is used to eliminate the excess water and waste metabolism foods from the blood applying an artificial membrane. Primarily, Dialyzer is used by professionals for removing the wastewater while performing hemodialysis and prevent to mix the salt and blood in the body which may cause of poisoning. Hemodialysis is a medical procedure which remove waste particles from the blood from the patient with acute kidney failure. Furthermore, Dialyzer is bifurcated into two parts low flux dialyzers and high flux Dialyzers. In which, High flux Dialyzer used while performing Hemodialysis as it helps to remove large molecules. Rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, shortage of kidneys for transplantation and increasing generic population are the key drivers to grow the market in upcoming forecasting years. For instance, as per Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2018, 1,46,840 organs transplanted annually with increasing rate of 5.6% in compare of 2017 in which, 36.20% Living Kidney transplant. which increase the market of Dialyzer. Despite that, high cost associated with the hemodialysis and risks and complications associated with dialyzers reuse are hindering the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the Dialyzer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is Dominating with highest market share and maintain this in upcoming years. Because of increasing rate of diabetes, hypertension and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the region. However, APAC are recording the fastest growth owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rise in medical tourism over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
Key Players in Global Dialyzer Market
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Baxter International Inc.
Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd.
Bain Medical Equipment
Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. KgaA
Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
Medtronic Plc. (Belco)
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
High-Flux
Low-Flux
By End Users:
In Centre Dialyzer
Home Dialyzer
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
