Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market is valued at approximately USD 19.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antibodies are the part of blood proteins that produced in response to a certain antigen. They are usually known as immunoglobulin and are generally in the shape of the Y structure. These antibodies are effectual and increase the binding capacity of any sort of certain antigen. Further, the advancements in technology, particularly in the genetic engineering field help introduce numerous antibodies, that are frequently monoclonal antibodies. These are additionally effectual and robust that can help in the betterment of the capacity of binding to an antigen. Also, these antibodies have demonstrated to be effective as diagnostic tools for the assessment and testing of numerous infectious diseases. Thus, the rise in prevalence of infectious, such as HIV/AIDS, along with growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Avert organization, roughly 37.9 million individuals were affected by HIV (including 1.7 million children) in 2018, with a global HIV prevalence of 0.8% in the adult population. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services estimated that about 21.7 million people living with HIV in 2017, representing an increase of 2.3 million from 2016 and 8 million since 2010. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. In addition, the demand for diagnostic specialty antibodies has decreased recently due to the concerns faced considering antibodies that are not capable to operate a precise and smooth diagnostic test for regular diagnosis, which may limit the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of the development of diagnostic specialty antibodies is one of the major factors restraining market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and life-threatening diseases, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical expenditure, along with the rise in government programs concerning diseases treatment and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Others

By Application:

Oncology Diagnosis

Hepatitis Diagnosis

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End-User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors