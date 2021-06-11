Diagnostic Imaging Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 25.70 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Diagnostic imaging makes the visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. The imaging helps in maintaining a database of normal anatomy and physiology if the internal organs for identification of abnormality. The anatomy of the human body is taken using electromagnetic radiation for accurate diagnosis of the patient having applications in multiple medical fields such as cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and neurology. Thus, the growing geriatric population along with rising number of chronic diseases has led the adoption of Diagnostic Imaging across the forecast period. As per World health organization, by 2050 the world’s population which is aged above 60 years is expected to reach 2 billion up from 900 million in 2015. Doubling from 12% to 22% while by 2020 the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach 57%. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and advancement in the medical technology owing to the demand for early diagnosis of the diseases and rapid treatment is expected to fuel the demand for Diagnostic Imaging.

The regional analysis of global Diagnostic Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing technological advances due to increased investments in Research & Development projects. Also the higher affordability rates of the North American population fuels the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure on public health, Increasing disposable income in addition to rising consumer awareness regarding need for early and accurate diagnosis of the diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Diagnostic Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

MRI

Ultrasound

CT

X-Ray

SPECT

Hybrid PET

Mammography

By Application:

OB/Gyn

Cardiology

Oncology

By End User:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor