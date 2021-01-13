Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by Worldwide| Global Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

DBMR has added a new report titled Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision-makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

North America diagnostic imaging equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the boost of projects, loans and contracts government authorities for imaging modernization and increasing decrepit old citizenry and the continuous boom in the occurrence of various diseases.

North America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market By Product Type (X-ray Imaging, Digital, Analog, MRI, Ultrasound, CT-Scan, Nuclear Imaging), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others), Types (Disposable, Reusable), Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like Peptide-1, Growth Hormones, Fertility, Osteoporosis, Others), Portability (Stationary X-ray Imaging Systems, Portable X-ray Imaging Systems), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

North America diagnostic imaging equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market for North America.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America diagnostic imaging equipment market are Allengers, Canon Inc., Carestream Health., CURA GLOBAL HEALTH INC, FUJIFILM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,, Hitachi, Ltd, Hologic, Inc.. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, NP JSC, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. introduced the Aplio a-series, which is a new line of ultrasound devices that offer high performance to various clinical applications at a very affordable price range. Designed with the mapping, ergonomics and operational features of Canon Medical’s advanced ultrasound devices, the Aplio a-seriescomprises of a550 and a450, which will cover a wide range of medical fields, from cardiology to women’s health and daily day-to-day brilliance.

In November 2018, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. is introducing its next wave of interventional systems–the Alphenix Project–into a new era in interventional imaging technology. The new flagship software interface integrates all the new features that allow clinicians to produce photos with transparency and accuracy without losing workflow and prioritizing low doses.

Market Definition:

Diagnostic imaging is a process by which the internal structure of the human body is studied with the aid of electromagnetic radiation in order to obtain an accurate diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging technology is used to identify early illnesses by way of medical imaging. This identifies anomalies by examining organs and tissues and creating a database on human physiology and anatomy. There are different methods for medical imaging, such as CT scans, MRI machines, etc.

Market Drivers

Boost of projects, loans and contracts government authorities for imaging modernization is driving the growth of the market

Increase in the number of diagnostic imaging centers is propelling the growth of the market

Scientific improvement in the modalities of diagnostic imaging is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing decrepit old citizenry and the continuous boom in the occurrence of various diseases is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Shortage of helium, the main concern for the supplier of MRIs and health services is hampering the growth of the market

Strong environmental regulations and high import tariffs on imaging products is hindering the growth of the market

Quite expensive diagnostic imaging services is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

By Product Type

X-ray Imaging

Digital

Analog

MRI Closed Open

Ultrasound

CT-Scan

Nuclear Imaging SPECT Hybrid PET



By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

By Types

Disposable

Reusable

By Therapy

Insulin

Glucagon-like Peptide-1

Growth Hormones

Fertility

Osteoporosis

Others

By Portability

Stationary X-ray Imaging Systems

Portable X-ray Imaging Systems

By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

