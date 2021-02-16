Diabetic Shoes Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global diabetic shoes market are Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort, I-Runner, OrthoFeet, Pilgrim Shoes, Podartis Srl, Propét USA, Inc., Etonic, Apexfoot.com, Advanced Diabetic Solutions, DARCO International, THUASNE SA, SIGVARIS, Hanger Clinic, Anodyne, LLC, Pedors247, Apis Footwear Company, The Foot Comfort Center, Oasis Footwear,LLC., Reed Medical Ltd, PLS Pedorthic Lab Specialties, Inc and others.

Global diabetic shoes market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 13.66 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising expenses on diabetic treatment is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Diabetic shoes or extra depth or therapeutic shoes or sugar shoes which is specially designed to reduce the risk of skin breakdown in diabetics. It is also used to solve the problem related to the improper blood circulations in lower limbs. The main of these shoes to avoid foot injuries so that they can prevent problems like ulcers, strains and risk related to amputations. Rising cases of diabetes among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing cases of diabetes worldwide is driving the market growth

Rising aging population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of women diabetic patient worldwide will also propel the market growth

Growing improvement in online retail penetration will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

High price of the diabetic shoes is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness among population about the diabetic shoe is another important factor restraining the market growth.

By Distribution Channel (Off-Line Distribution Channel, On-Line Distribution Channel),

End- User (Women, Men, Children),

Patient Type (Inpatient, Outpatient)

The DIABETIC SHOES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Siren announced the launch of their siren diabetic sock and foot monitoring system which is made of neurofabric materials. It is specially designed to detect early symptoms of inflammation and diabetic foot ulcers. These socks are washable and dryer- friendly

In November 2017, Frazier Healthcare announced that they are going to acquire MDI Corporation. This will help the company to expand their diabetic shoe program and also in treating the disease related to lower extremities

