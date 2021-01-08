Diabetic Shoes Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

Diabetic Shoes Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Diabetic Shoes Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort, I-Runner, OrthoFeet, Pilgrim Shoes, Podartis Srl, Propét USA, Inc., Etonic, Apexfoot.com, Advanced Diabetic Solutions, DARCO International, THUASNE SA, SIGVARIS, Hanger Clinic, Anodyne, LLC, Pedors247, Apis Footwear Company, The Foot Comfort Center, Oasis Footwear,LLC., Reed Medical Ltd, PLS Pedorthic Lab Specialties, Inc and others.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global diabetic shoes market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 13.66 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising expenses on diabetic treatment is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Diabetic shoes or extra depth or therapeutic shoes or sugar shoes which is specially designed to reduce the risk of skin breakdown in diabetics. It is also used to solve the problem related to the improper blood circulations in lower limbs. The main of these shoes to avoid foot injuries so that they can prevent problems like ulcers, strains and risk related to amputations. Rising cases of diabetes among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing cases of diabetes worldwide is driving the market growth

Rising aging population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of women diabetic patient worldwide will also propel the market growth

Growing improvement in online retail penetration will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price of the diabetic shoes is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness among population about the diabetic shoe is another important factor restraining the market growth.

Conducts Overall DIABETIC SHOES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Distribution Channel (Off-Line Distribution Channel, On-Line Distribution Channel),

End- User (Women, Men, Children),

Patient Type (Inpatient, Outpatient)

The DIABETIC SHOES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Siren announced the launch of their siren diabetic sock and foot monitoring system which is made of neurofabric materials. It is specially designed to detect early symptoms of inflammation and diabetic foot ulcers. These socks are washable and dryer- friendly

In November 2017, Frazier Healthcare announced that they are going to acquire MDI Corporation. This will help the company to expand their diabetic shoe program and also in treating the disease related to lower extremities

