Diabetes Supplements Market Size to Grow Exponentially during the Assessment Period 2019 to 2027

Diabetes Supplements Market: Introduction

Diabetes, also known diabetes mellitus, is a metabolic disease resulting in high blood sugar. The hormone known as insulin is responsible for the movement of sugar from the blood into the cells, which is stored and used for providing energy to the body.

In case of diabetes, body is either unable to produce enough insulin or cannot effectively utilize insulin produced

Two main types of diabetes are type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. In case of type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys insulin producing cells in the pancreas while in type 2 diabetes patients the body becomes resistant to insulin.

Dietary supplements are ingredients that are intended to enhance the diet of a person and contain vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, metabolites, and other substances. These supplements are used for lowering blood glucose, improving cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, neuropathy, insulin resistance, and other complications in diabetic patients.

Key Drivers of Global Diabetes Supplements Market

Increase in prevalence of diabetes across the globe, large number of companies offering a wide range of diabetes supplements, new product launch, and rise in adoption of nutritional supplement products for diabetes management are various factors expected to drive the global diabetes supplements market

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2015, 415 million people worldwide were living with diabetes and it is projected that more than 10% of the world’s adult population or around 642 million people are likely to have diabetes by 2040

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 82.7 million people were identified as diabetic in 2000 in Asia Pacific and this number is expected to increase by 130% to reach 190.5 million by 2030

In November 2019, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd launched Celevida, a diabetic-friendly drink, in India. The company expanded its presence in nutrition segment of the market with this launch.

Vitamins Segment to Account for Major Share of Market

Based on type, the global diabetes supplements market can be classified into vitamins, minerals, herbs, proteins, dietary fibers, omega 3 fatty acids, and others

The vitamins segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to launch of scientifically formulated vitamin supplements by prominent players in the market and increase in awareness about vitamin-based diabetes supplements among the patients

Type 2 Diabetes Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities

In terms of disease type, the global diabetes supplements market can be segmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes

The type 2 diabetes segment is expected to gain significant share of share the global diabetes supplements market by 2027. High prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults is projected to drive the segment. According to the National Health Interview Survey, 2016 and 2017, in the U.S., type 2 diabetes was common among older men, adults and people with lower family income level, lower educational level, and higher body mass index (BMI). Also, national prevalence of the disease was 0.5% for type 1 diabetes and 8.5% for type 2 diabetes in the country in the same period.

North America to Dominate Global Diabetes Supplements Market

In terms of region, the global diabetes supplements market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global diabetes supplements market during the forecast period.

Recent product launch in the U.S., high adoption of dietary supplement among adults & the geriatric population, and increase in awareness about health lifestyle among diabetes patients are various factors projected to drive the market in North America

In May 2015, Glucose Health, Inc. launched Glucose Health Natural Blood Sugar Maintenance, an innovative new dietary supplement for patients with type 2 diabetes

Key Players Operating in Global Diabetes Supplements Market

The global diabetes supplements market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for a major market share. Key players operating in the global diabetes supplements market are:

Novo Nordisk

Nestlé Health Science

Danone Nutricia

NaturoGain

Nature’s Sunshine Forms

NBTY, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc.

Unilever

Bionova Lifesciences

Caelus Health

Abbott

Pfizer

Arkopharma Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Diabetes Supplements Market: Research Scope

Global Diabetes Supplements Market, by Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbs

Proteins

Dietary Fibers

Omega 3 Fatty acids

Others

Global Diabetes Supplements Market, by Dosage Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Soft Gels

Others

Global Diabetes Supplements Market, by Disease Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Global Diabetes Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies/E-commerce Platforms

Global Diabetes Supplements Market, by Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



