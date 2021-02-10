Diabetes Devices Market 2021 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Diabetes, referred to as diabetes mellitus by doctors, is a group of metabolic disorders which abnormally affect the level of sugar (glucose) in blood. Diabetes can either be due to pancreas not producing enough insulin or irresponsiveness of cells of the body to insulin. Insulin is a hormone which regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fat and protein by absorbing glucose (sugar) from the blood into fat, liver and skeletal muscles.

Diabetes devices are used in managing and treating diabetes and the market is filled with a vast variety of these devices. These devices can be broadly classified into two categories that include glucose monitoring and insulin pumps. Glucose monitoring devices are further divided into two type: traditional glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring.

Get Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1329707

The U.S. is a major contributor to the global diabetes device market supported by increased ageing and obese population, better accessibility and favorable reimbursement policies for continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Continuous glucose monitoring was the most significant segment in the growth of global diabetes device market due to technological improvements in monitoring systems and increased recommendations by doctors. This segment is likely to witness a notable growth in future as well.

The global diabetes device market is expected to grow in future with increasing ageing population, obese population, rising spending on diabetes treatment, expanding patient pool suffering from diabetes, increasing disposable income and growing urbanization. Key trends of this market include increasing awareness towards diabetes devices, rising innovations in diabetes devices and adoption of sedentary lifestyle. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent legal norms, high costs and alternative treatments.

The report “Global Diabetes Devices Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., and Europe region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories and DexCom Inc.

Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry for Discount or Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1329707

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Diabetes

1.2 Symptoms of Diabetes

1.3 Diagnosis of Diabetes

1.4 Diabetes Management

1.5 Diabetes Devices



2. Global Diabetes Devices Market

2.1 Diabetes Devices Market Value Forecast

2.2 Diabetes Devices Market by Type

2.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Value

2.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Value Forecast

2.2.3 Global Traditional Glucose Monitoring Market by Value

2.2.4 Global Traditional Glucose Monitoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.5 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Value

2.2.6 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.7 Global Insulin Pumps Market Value Forecast

3. Regional Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Diabetic Population

3.1.2 The U.S. Diabetic Population Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Diagnosed Diabetic Population

3.1.4 The U.S. Diagnosed Diabetic Population Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Diagnosed Diabetic Population by Type

3.1.6 The U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast

3.1.7 The U.S. CGM Type 1 Market by Volume

3.1.8 The U.S. CGM Type 1 Market Volume Forecast

3.1.9 The U.S. CGM Type 1 Market Volume by Patient Type

3.1.10 The U.S. CGM Type 1 Market Volume Forecast by Type

3.1.11 The U.S. Insulin Pump Market by Volume

3.1.12 The U.S. Insulin Pump Market Volume Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Diabetic Population

3.2.2 Europe Diabetic Population Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Diabetic Population by Type

3.2.4 Europe CGM Type 1 Market by Volume

3.2.5 Europe CGM Type 1 Market Volume Forecast

Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-diabetes-devices-market-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Expanding Patient Pool Suffering from Diabetes

4.1.2 Increasing Ageing Population

4.1.3 Mounting Obese Population

4.1.4 Increasing Life Expectancy

4.1.5 Growing Spending on Diabetes Treatment

4.1.6 Rising Urbanization

4.1.7 Increasing Disposable Income

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness

4.2.2 Increasing Innovation in Diabetes Devices

4.2.3 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Legal Norms

4.3.2 High Cost and Alternative Treatments

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap of Key Players

5.1.3 Global CGM Market Share by Company

5.2 The U.S.

5.2.1 The U.S. CGM Market Volume Share by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. CGM Type 1 Market Volume Share by Company

5.2.3 The U.S. Insulin Pump Market Volume Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Medtronic Plc

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 DexCom, Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1329707

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Top Trending Reports:

For More Information Kindly Contact: