DGS already allows outdoor shows with standing spectators

It is one of 77 measures for the arts and culture sector that are part of the country’s new phase of distrust.

It marks a further step in the gradual deconfining of the country. This Wednesday, September 1st, the General Directorate for Health (DGS) published 77 measures bringing the arts and culture sector up to date and stipulating that cinemas and concert halls are already not obliged to leave a free space among spectators who do not live together.

For outdoor shows, it is recommended to set seating positions, but the option of getting up is now open. With closed rooms, the maximum capacity is now 75%; For outdoor events, however, this is determined according to the spatial conditions of each venue, but the distance of 1.2 meters between spectators who do not live in the same building must be guaranteed.

These measures are part of the new phase of deconfinance decided by the government on August 23rd. In the DGS document, the regulations answer the most important questions about the management and use of concert halls and open-air theaters, but also of bookshops, museums, palaces, monuments and libraries.