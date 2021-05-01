DGB: Don’t use the pandemic as a pretext for job losses | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – On the second working day, in the midst of the Corona crisis, unions warned of burdens for workers and a state investment austerity program.

“We will not allow employers to abuse the pandemic as a pretext for job cuts, relocation and wage dumping,” said Reiner Hoffmann, head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), at the central May meeting in Hamburg on Saturday. Corona should also not be an excuse for a lack of money in the transition to a digital and climate-neutral economy. Ironically, shaping the future does not mean saving, but investing and re-investing.

Due to the national corona restrictions, the DGB advocated, just like last year, only for smaller events under the motto ‘Solidarity is the future’. There was also a program on the Internet with speeches, discussions and music. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) praised the commitment of many employees under Corona conditions. “It is precisely jobs that would otherwise not receive so much attention that have kept the country going,” she said in her video message. The fact that many have been working from home for months is “a huge help” against the virus. Merkel called on employees who cannot work from home to take advantage of test offers in companies.

Less than five months before the federal elections, candidates for Chancellor of the Union, the Greens and the SPD also spoke out for better working conditions. North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister and CDU boss Armin Laschet called at a meeting in Düsseldorf for more recognition of socially relevant professions, such as nursing. “Those in precarious jobs, those in low-paid jobs, do the hardest work.” Recognition is expressed, for example, in collective bargaining. After Corona, competitiveness and jobs must be permanently safeguarded.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock said in Potsdam: “It’s not enough to slap healthcare providers. It is not enough to say thank you as a politician, and once everyone is vaccinated, we just go back to the situation before it. “It’s about fair wages and fair working conditions. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for the consequences of the pandemic.” It can’t stay the way it is, “he said, referring to short-time working, layoffs and unequal wages. Scholz called for more collective bargaining agreements and better controls. “We must ensure that there is a downward limit,” said the federal finance minister, also in Potsdam.

DGB boss Hoffmann emphasized that by acting in solidarity the worst Corona crisis could be prevented. Trade unions, works councils and works councils have fought to deal with the social problems and to secure many jobs. Verdi boss Frank Werneke said many in health and social services were disappointed by the federal government’s inaction. “We expect concrete improvements – even in this legislature.” IG Metall chairman Jörg Hofmann told the editorial network Germany: “The risks of the pandemic and transformation cannot be borne by the employees alone.” DGB Vice Elke Hannack called for a “training guarantee” for all school leavers.

The chairman of the IG Bergbau, Chemie und Energie (IG BCE), Michael Vassiliadis, warned of a social divide in Berlin: “Corona hits the weakest in society hardest,” he said in view of children from low-income families. income or mothers with a double burden from home office and home schooling. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak stressed that the labor market was stable despite the pandemic. Short-time working benefits are key to success and a “firewall against mass unemployment,” he told the DPA. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans called for thresholds to unfounded fixed-term employment contracts. Especially when starting a career, employees need perspective and planning security, he told the dpa.