DGB boss calls for “social deal” on climate protection | free press

Berlin (dpa) – DGB boss Reiner Hoffmann has called for more social balance in climate protection. He told the German news agency in Berlin: “For the transformation to be a social success, the Green Deal must also become a social deal. That would be a departure we need.”

Hoffmann said: “Today, the lowest-income households are hit hardest by climate policy decisions — whether you take the cost of heating or transportation. We need alternatives to combustion engines that are affordable for people.” An energetic building renovation is necessary, whereby the costs for low-emission buildings are not only passed on to the tenants. “We also need more affordable housing in inner-city locations, so that travel times to work are finally shorter and not always longer.”

The EU Commission recently presented a comprehensive package of measures to achieve stricter climate targets – the EU also speaks of a “Green Deal”. By 2050, no more net greenhouse gas emissions should be allowed in the EU.

The new federal government must act quickly and make important decisions, said Hoffmann, chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB). “If we really want to make decarbonisation and digitization an economic success, then politicians have to be courageous and invest so that people’s living conditions can be significantly improved.”

It is also about strengthening the municipalities, because a large part of the investments goes through them. “People have to discover on the spot that the change has a positive effect on them. If the municipalities are ordered to save by means of debt inhibitors, there will be fewer public swimming pools and libraries and municipal rates will rise. Then less will be invested in modern infrastructure, in modern schools. Then eventually the acceptance of politics will flutter.”

To shape this change would require massive state investment. “The debt brake must remain suspended, we must fundamentally reform it – anything else would slow down investment,” Hoffmann demanded again. “Because without a boost in public and private investment, we cannot change course. A lack of investment would jeopardize the nationwide connection of households to the high-speed internet, as well as the expansion of renewables, enabling the phasing out of coal in the first place. ”

The federal government had suspended the debt brake due to the immense costs of the corona crisis, but according to the cabinet’s draft budget, it should be complied again from 2023. The debt brake allows only a small amount of net borrowing.

The European Commission had proposed a separate emissions trading system for road traffic and the construction sector. In Germany there is already a CO2 price for these areas, which makes fuel and heating more expensive. The SPD had spoken out against a too rapid and strong rise in this price.