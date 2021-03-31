Dewatering Pumps Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2019-2026

The dewatering pumps market has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the recent years, due to high efficiency of the pumps, especially in the construction industry. Increase in metal & mineral mining activities is the key factor that boosts the adoption of dewatering pumps. The market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in adoption of dewatering pumps in the mining sector.

The global dewatering pumps market size was valued at $6,374.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $10,133.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 43.1% share, followed by Europe.

Major Key Players of the Dewatering Pumps Market are:

Atlas Copco

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

Gorman-Rupp

ITT INC.

KSB SE & Co.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Xylem

Major Types of Dewatering Pumps covered are:

Submersible Dewatering Pumps

Non-submersible Dewatering Pumps

Major Applications of Dewatering Pumps covered are:

Construction & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Mineral & Mining

Others

Europe registered the second highest growth rate after Asia-Pacific in the dewatering pumps market in 2018. However, LAMEA is expected dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to expansion of the construction sector in the region.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Dewatering Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Dewatering Pumps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Dewatering Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Dewatering Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Dewatering Pumps market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Dewatering Pumps market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Dewatering Pumps market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

