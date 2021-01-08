Devsecops Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of 32.05% In The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global DevSecOps Market

DevSecOps market will grow at a CAGR of 32.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing need for highly secure and continuous application delivery is an essential factor driving the DevSecOps market.

DevSecOps is defined as the process of applying security in the development of applications process. Its main task is for the automation in security protocols and other processes required in the development of applications.

Increasing numbers of security breaches and hacks in the process of application developments, security is becoming of utmost importance is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries, increasing levels of adoption globally among the small and medium-sized enterprises and the need to comply with these security guidelines and regulations, rising need for highly secure continuous application delivery and the improved focus on security and compliance, increasing security breaches, awareness about DevSecOps platforms, need for improving SDLC by decreasing the time wasted, and the rising investment activities are the major factors among others boosting the DevSecOps market. Moreover, rising huge opportunity for adoption among SMEs and rising technological advancements and increasing modernization in the process will further create new opportunities for DevSecOps market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increasing refusal of a number of enterprises in adoption of modern technologies and increasing lack of knowledgeable and technically capable professionals present in the enterprises for the deployment and integration of DevSecOps are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while increasing dependency on obsolete application development processes will further challenge the DevSecOps market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This DevSecOps market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on DevSecOps market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global DevSecOps Market Scope and Market Size

DevSecOps market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, organization site and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment type, the DevSecOps market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on component, the DevSecOps market is segmented into solution and services. Services have been further segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on organization site, the DevSecOps market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The DevSecOps market is also segmented on the basis of vertical into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences and others.

DevSecOps Market Scope Country Level Analysis

DevSecOps market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, deployment type, component, organization site and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the DevSecOps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the DevSecOps market due to increasing adoption of these solutions across various medium and large enterprises, rising need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries and increasing levels of adoption globally among the small and medium-sized enterprises in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in anti-jamming technique market due to increasing advancements and adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) in this region.

The country section of the DevSecOps market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and DevSecOps Market Share Analysis

DevSecOps market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to DevSecOps market.

The major players covered in DevSecOps market report are Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft, DOME9 SECURITY INC., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Chef, Contrast Security, CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft, Rogue Wave Software Inc., Splunk Inc., 4ARMED LIMITED, Aqua Security Software Ltd., Checkmarx Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Continuum Security, Puppet, Sumo Logic, WhiteHat Security, and AlgoSec. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global DevSEcOps market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global DevSEcOps market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global DevSEcOps market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the DevSEcOps market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global DevSEcOps market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

