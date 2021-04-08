Device Vulnerability Management Market In-depth Analysis Report
The global Device Vulnerability Management market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Device Vulnerability Management market include:
Intel Security (McAfee)
GFI Software
Dell
Splunk
Subtotal
Qualys
IBM
HPE
By application:
BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance)
Retail
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Government Organizations
Defense
Type Segmentation
Police & compliances
Application & device vulnerability assessment
Forensic & incident investigation
Event & security management
Log & Event management
Patch management
Firewall & safety management
Event management & security management
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience for this Report
– Device Vulnerability Management manufacturers
– Device Vulnerability Management traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Device Vulnerability Management industry associations
– Product managers, Device Vulnerability Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
