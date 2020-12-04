Development Trends: Organ Care System for Liver Market by Top Key Players, Applications and Forecast to 2020-2027

According to a study, Organ Care System Market Share for Liver by Research Dive, will surpass $40.5 million by the end of 2026. Rising prevalence of liver disease patients, coupled with the decreased surgical complications in liver transplantation will upsurge the global market by the year 2026.

The organ care system (OCS) is medical device which maintain organ viability by providing an artificially regulated environment that stimulates near-normal physiological conditions. This cutting-edge technology allows institutions and physicians to maximize the potential of donor liver along with monitoring of liver throughout the entire process, assuring transplant teams can preserve organs in an optimal condition. growing burden of liver cirrhosis worldwide, reducing post-transplantation complications and shortening the length of hospital stay are expected to drive the market organ care system for liver. Moreover, livers have longer acceptable ischemic time, if compared with liver & heart. However, alcohol relapse after liver transplantation(LT) and high degree of risk such factors can restrain the growth of OCS market for liver. In addition, ethical issues are also lag behind the technical advances. According to Brazilian Transplants Registry – ABTO, globally, Brazil occupies in the top five positions for liver transplantation. Furthermore, key factors such as significant growth in the number of transplantation centers, consequent growth in the number of liver transplants & expansion of living donor programs are expected to grow the Organ Care System Market share for Liver.

On the basis of mode of handling, organ care system market for liver is bifurcated into Trolley based organ care system and portable based organ care system.

Trolley based organ care system for liver generated revenue of $12.0 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach upto $22.4 million by the 2026.

Portable OCS market for liver reached upto $9.1 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach upto $18.1 million by the end 2026.ease-of-handle and requirement of less space coupled with due to newest technological invention of cold storage in the portable organ care system expected to upsurge the organ care system market growth.

North America’s OCS Market size for Liver was $8.9 million by end of 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 10.0% CAGR during the analyzed period. Asia-Pacific organ care system market for liver market registered a growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. This market will surpass $6.0 million by 2026, growing from $3.5 million in 2018. China, India, and Taiwan are the key contributors to the growth of regional market.

Some of the significant key players in the global organ care system market for liver are TransMedics Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., Organ Assist B.V., Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Water Medical System LLC, Preservation Solution Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies Inc., Preservation Solution Inc., Organ Transport System Inc., OrganOx Limited, such players are beginning with various strategies to strengthen their presence such as new product development, merger & acquisitions etc. For instance, MyCartis & XVIVO collaborated to develop a fast diagnostic test to check the quality of organs which are donated.

