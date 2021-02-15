Development Trends and Financial Analysis of Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

The global non-alcoholic beverages market accounted for US$ 1863.7 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be $ 1863.7billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report“ Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market, By Type (Carbonated Beverage and Non- Carbonated Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Speciality Stores, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

On 11 March 2020, PepsiCo Inc. declared that it has agreed for the strategic acquisition by signing an agreement in order to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages (“Rockstar”), the popular energy drink maker

Analyst View:

Increasing awareness among the population regarding health

Rise in awareness among the population regarding health and increasing standard of living that prefer non- alcohol beverages over the alcoholic beverages. The non- alcoholic beverages are not harmful for the health as high dose of alcohol can cause dizziness. Increasing health safety and awareness is the major propelling factor for the growth of the target market.

Growing disposable income

Availability of various flavors of the non- alcoholic beverages can be afforded by the population as growth in the per capita disposable income. Moreover, the continuous development in flavors and cost cutting in the prices of the beverages drives the target market growth. The growing disposable income is the boosting factor for the global market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global non- alcoholic beverages market accounted for US$ 1863.7billion in 2018 and is estimated to be $ 1863.7 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, facility size, visitors demographic, revenue source, application, and region.

By type, the global non- alcoholic beverages market is segmented into carbonated and non- carbonated

By distribution channel, , the target market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, speciality stores, online stores, and other distribution channels

By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for the non- alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income among the huge population. North America region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in demand for non- alcoholic beverage products.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global non- alcoholic beverages market includes PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Reed’s, Inc., Appalachian Brewing Co., Jones Soda Co., and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

