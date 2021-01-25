Development Trends and Financial Analysis of Global Endoscopy Ultrasound (EUS) Market | Medtronic PLC., Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corp.,  HOYA Corp., etc.

Endoscopic ultrasound is known as echo-endoscopy. It is a medical procedure in which endoscopy is combined with ultrasound to obtain images of the internal organs. Basically, endoscopic ultrasonography is most commonly used in the diagnosis of upper digestive tract and respiratory tract system. Major applications associated with endoscopy ultrasound in the diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic, liver, and other cancers.

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreas cancer is major factor creating demand for ultrasound endoscopy across the globe and driving growth of global endoscopy ultrasound market. In addition, rising adoption of endoscopy ultrasound technique due to its high accuracy in diagnosis across the globe is expected to propel growth of the global endoscopy ultrasound market in the near future. However, lack of skilled professionals and training programs regarding ultrasound endoscopy restricts growth of endoscopic ultrasound market.

Key players operating in the global endoscopy ultrasound market includes

Olympus Corp.,

CONMED Corp.,

Boston Scientific Corp.,

PENTAX Medical Inc.,

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc.,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.,

Medtronic PLC.,

Ethicon Inc.,

Stryker Corp.,

HOYA Corp.

