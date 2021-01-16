Developers make a revelation that will infuriate gamers

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, 2020, nothing has gotten better on CD Projekt. After CEO Marcin Iwinski tried to calm down last Wednesday, the storm comes again.

Like a touch of deja vu

More than a month after its publication, the CEO of AAA Cyberpunk 2077 had stated this January 13th in a video about the working conditions during the development of the game. Sorry, end of crisis, confession (half word) continue the poor quality of the console game.

Dear players,

Below is CD PROJEKT’s co-founder personal explanation of what the days leading up to Cyberpunk 2077 was like, and the studio’s perspective on what happened to the game on old generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq

January 13, 2021

In 2019, Marcin Iwinski had already announced to the Kotaku site that it would no longer impose such dire working conditions on its employees (working 6 or 7 days in a row over weeks with schedules of more than 10 hours per day). A promise that has obviously been broken when we know the rest of the story.

So hard to believe today Would this video have soothed the still lively excitement of the entire JV sphere? Marcin Iwinski thought of hesitating with his announcements and of giving himself some air. However, a real behind-the-scenes look at the production of Cyberpunk 2077 has just brought some observations to light. And offers some answers to many questions.

The atmosphere at CD Projekt

Journalist Jason Schreier dropped the bomb on Bloomberg’s website. In one article, he recounts the testimonies of twenty employees caught up in the excessive ambitions of management, victims of poor management, or even overwhelmed by the scope of the project. The survey was carried out over several months. One of the questions raised was the fact that the developers had to design the engine and the game at the same time. One sentence sums it up perfectly: “It’s like driving a train while the track is being built in front of you,” commented one of the developers.

Schreier also explains that despite the crisis, some bosses urged employees to work more hours than expected by feeling guilty. Things also get stuck on the pay side. Several employees were reportedly underpaid. A junior programmer would have made about $ 700 a month.

But what many of us suspected was said: the developers at CD Projekt Red said they knew the game wouldn’t be ready for a launch in 2020, but according to one of them it would be in 2022. Unrealistic schedule, overtime, priority of marketing to the detriment of development, betting between employees on game delays, more can be read here.

“We made The Witcher 3, we will do cyberpunk.” @ Jasonschreier explains how a mixture of magical thinking, mismanagement and unrealistic planning led to the catastrophic launch of Cyberpunk 2077https: //t.co/on1SQ5ebDi

January 16, 2021

When are the updates?

The people in charge of CD Projekt do not seem to have learned from the mistakes already made in the development of The Witcher 3, which is known for its difficult development and technical problems. But the game was already benefiting from the experience of its little brothers: The Witcher 1 and The Witcher 2. The updates were still falling quickly, bringing it the commercial success we know. They are always expected here in Night City.

Marcin Iwinski warned on Wednesday that some of the updates planned for the beginning of the year have been delayed by a few months.