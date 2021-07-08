Developers can no longer between pressure and unbearable instructions

With ever growing success, video games have become indispensable and a real cornerstone of contemporary pop culture. But the immense success of video games has its downside, which is sometimes unfortunate. Explanations.

Warning: This article is not intended to denigrate the importance of updates. We are only concerned with the studios’ policies regarding them and the consequences of that policy.

Scalable products

Grand Theft Auto. The legend of Zelda. The Elder Scrolls. Red Dead Redemption. God of War. Whether you like video games or are completely out of the way, you absolutely must know the name of a game or a license. Video games are so ingrained in our collective culture that even your grandparents heard of Fortnite at least once in their lives, either through one of their grandchildren or through the newspaper.

More and more immersive video games are reaching more and more people, whose demands are constantly increasing through successive successes. In short, an emulsion that contributes to the continuous improvement of video game standards, as shown by some games of the new generation of consoles, including the latest Ratchet & Clank or Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which we are impatiently waiting for.

However, this “emulsion” has its negative sides. But before we name it, let’s go back to the deeply unique aspect of video games. Like cinema and music today, video games are at the interface between artwork and commercial product. But every game is an evolving product. In contrast to films, series and music, changes in video games are not only made easier, but also desired.

When a studio is distributing a film, it is difficult for them to edit. There can of course be many versions of the same movie (Zack Snyder recently developed his own version of the Justice League movie), but these changes mean there are several, different products. Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League is one product, Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League is a second.

The same goes for music: there are explicit versions of great rap songs and clean versions of the same songs, but each version is a product and it is impossible for the distributor to change a product once it is there, withdraw if they want to but if he wants to make changes he is obliged to add the new version to the existing version, with the two versions now living together.

It’s different with video games. Since they work similarly to computer and mobile phone applications, video games can be changed in real time with updates or hotfixes. In other words, a video game is never quite finished when it is released because it can be modified ad vitam eternam while the developers are working on updates. With that in mind, the fact that the video game economy is inextricably linked to that of the internet has allowed studios to change their methods and release ever-evolving games.

This particularity of video games therefore makes it an artistic genre, amazing to say the least. There is obviously something to be pleased about this evolving dimension of video games. Adding skins (like in Fortnite), creating events (like in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Animal Crossing: New Horizons), or making changes to correct certain errors (like in Cyberpunk 2077) allow the player to interest renew customers, if mistakes are too big.

But as positive as the ability to keep a video game updated, it poses two big problems.

The door is open to all excesses

The first problem with this ability to constantly update video game content is that it opens the door to a new way of distributing video games. Other specialists had the same analysis before us, especially at the time of the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, which when released became a real textbook on completely buggy games. Given player expectations and investor pressure, studios tend to release their games early.

The developers’ commercial strategy can be summed up quite simply: every game benefits from a major patch on the day of its release to correct the most visible bugs, subsequent updates to smooth everything out. These updates also have another interest in the studio’s communication: to show that the studios are listening to players’ demands.

Analysis of the speech by CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077, at the time of the game’s playability controversy is instructive. While pressure increased after many refund requests (accepted on the console), the production studio made several correction patches available in January and February 2021 to reassure disappointed gamers. Today CD Projekt is communicating its next updates that aim to resolve the many bugs that have been identified by players.

Obviously, we can say that the Cyberpunk 2077 case could serve as an electric shock to demotivate studios to reproduce CD Projekt Red’s bug. But it is important to emphasize two things: first, it is the ability to continuously update your video game after its release, which among other things motivated CD Projekt Red to release an unfinished game; then the studios manage to release an unfinished product very well with fewer bugs but more controlled communication, but without attracting the anger of the same intensity as the Polish studios. Because what in Cyberpunk 2077 was primarily the aggressive communication of CD Projekt Red before the game was released and the persistent impression many players had that the released product ultimately had little to do, if you think about it, it was mainly accused with the advertised product .

In other words, contrary to what one might think, there is unfortunately no guarantee that the Cyberpunk 2077 affair will prevent an unfinished game release: it’s an established commercial method, and the cyberpunk affair doesn’t shape it. On the contrary, it cannot be ruled out that we will have to deal with a systematisation of the process in the next few years.

Developers under pressure

The other problem that this possibility brings with it is less noticeable to gamers and mostly affects developers. In a recent (and exciting) survey, our American PC gamer colleagues pointed out that developers are constantly under pressure, especially due to the constant need for updates from studios and gamers.

In his investigation, the journalist explains that developers previously worked tirelessly on their game before taking a well-deserved vacation when it was released. Unfortunately, the need to constantly update a video game (including corrective patches) once a video game is released means that the release of a game marks the start of a new career for developers who are now under pressure to keep updating content for a long term Ensure success.

To fully understand the level of pressure developers are under for updates, PC Gamer draws an interesting comparison, to say the least: According to them, we can compare the life of a game (like Fortnite or League of Legends) to a Twitch channel. If developers stop offering recurring updates and event-driven content, player interest will erode, much like the audience on a Twitch channel that does not deliver content for four months.

This comparison is interesting, to say the least, in that it shows where the public interest lies. How do you explain the immense success of Fortnite? However, if we can hardly say that the game is revolutionizing the codes of Battle Royale, we agree that its developers know how to evolve their content, continuously. In addition, on Hitek we regularly document the various events of Fortnite that have arisen from partnerships between the Epic Games Store and other companies such as film studios.

This is because behind these updates and the importance of constantly renewing the player’s interest lies an economic imperative. Some publishers, like Epic Games, understand that the more players get interested in their games, the more tempted they are to spend money. For Fifa, for example, the income from FUT packs is higher than the income from the sale of the games themselves. So if the additional content (the different packs) makes it possible to raise more money, the studios need their developers to do even more work to do that always update public interest.

There is, of course, a continuum between the two topics we mentioned in this article. Either of these two problems is the extreme consequence of the same possibility: the ability to keep video games updated.

Several developers at Insomniac say they didn’t crack at all on the studio’s new game, Ratchet and Clank for PS5 https://t.co/kJmsrIy7Sr

June 8, 2021

Many Insomniac debelopers say they didn’t hang out during the production of the studio’s new game, Ratchet & Clank on PS5.

However, things will get better for developers. After the denunciations of Cyberpunk 2077 players, many developers had denounced their working conditions. Already with Red Dead Redemption 2 the taboo taboo was revealed with a bang, so that many publishers try to reassure the players about the working conditions of their employees like ‘Insomniac Games’, especially on Twitter.