Developer slams door after controversy over anti-feminist YouTube channel

Earlier this week, a new report from Bloomberg stated that the Hogwarts Legacy Game Creation tool will be tweaked to be more inclusive. An initiative that aims to break away as much as possible from the controversial remarks made by JK Rowling over the past few months. In addition, the studio behind the game was the victim of controversy related to the anti-feminist YouTube channel one of its developers. A developer who will have resigned for good.

Troy Levitt leaves an avalanche on its own

Troy Leavitt, a developer at Avalanche since February 2018, also owned a YouTube channel with reaction videos against feminism and social justice. Although his channel was abandoned for a few years, many internet users quickly came to criticism. An accompanying controversy more related to JK Rowling’s transphobic remarks. Leavitt will ultimately have decided to leave the studio, a decision he shared on his Twitter account.

“1. I made the decision to leave Avalanche Software. I have only good things to say about the game, the development team and Warner Bros. Games.

2. I’ll be posting a YouTube video about this on my channel soon. “

To make things clear: I felt absolutely safe in my position. However, I wanted to resign for reasons that I’ll explain in the next video. I’m in an excellent mood and very happy with my relationship with WB and Avalanche. “

A decision that will therefore come from Leavitt at a time when the studio is trying to get away from the controversy as much as possible. Highlighting his YouTube channel will still have been productive for Troy Leavitt as he has gained nearly 2,000 subscribers for nearly 25,000 additional views of his videos in the past few weeks. A video explaining his reasons should appear there in the next few days. It remains to be seen whether the American is considering switching to a full-time YouTuber.