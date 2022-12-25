“Developed this persona of being better than everyone”

Throughout a livestream on December 23, in style Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” shared his ideas on why a few of his followers thought-about him to be “egotistical.” Disguised Toast recalled his days enjoying Hearthstone when he was “tremendous good and well mannered.” He went on to say that he developed a “persona” and speculated on why he felt a few of his greatest followers had been now his critics. He acknowledged:

“I would be the first to confess it, I type of… developed this persona of like, being higher than everybody. I can see why a few of my greatest followers at the moment are my greatest haters. It is like, ‘Toast, I used to love you if you placed on the masks, and also you simply performed Hearthstone, and now you are doing all this bizarre stuff.'”

Disguised Toast explains why he thinks his greatest haters had been his greatest followers

The OfflineTV member spent the preliminary moments of his current livestream interacting along with his followers. He shared his ideas about admiring “somebody egotistical,” and acknowledged:

“So it is bizarre, like, seeing like, somebody you admire be like, egotistical, and it made me perceive why loads of my haters was massive followers. Most of my haters are like my greatest followers as a result of they touch upon every thing. Each YouTube video, each tweet. They’re in chat on a regular basis.”

Disguised Toast mentioned followers claimed that he had change into egotistical. He acknowledged that he understood the feelings since he “felt the identical means” in direction of The Rock:

“One quite common factor I see is like, ‘Oh, I used to love Toast, however he turned egotistical.’ And I by no means actually understood that till now. As a result of I really feel the identical means in direction of The Rock. Like, The Rock, like, I practiced ‘The Rock Eyebrow,’ too. After I was a child, I stood in entrance of the mirror once I was like, 12 years previous and I educated myself to try this eyebrow.”

Timestamp: 00:15:30

Jeremy acknowledged that he’s not a fan of the actor following the discharge of Black Adam:

“I used to be an enormous Rock fan. However lately along with his like, Black Adam film, like, ‘Hey, Rock, you’ve got type of received an enormous ego. I do not know if I like that.’ And it is what I went by way of as a result of once I began in Hearthstone, I used to be tremendous… tremendous good and well mannered.”

The dialog concluded with Disguised Toast recalling an interplay he had with a World of Warcraft participant, who mentioned:

“I used to be enjoying World of Warcraft off-stream and I received into this random group of like, simply random PUG (Choose-up Group), and on the finish of it, proper earlier than my healer left, he mentioned, ‘Toast, I used to love you extra if you had the masks on.’ And he leaves the group and Hearthstone’s out. And I am like, ‘Bro! I am not even streaming!’ I am catching strays on my off-day, enjoying World of Warcraft!”

Followers react to Disguised Toast’s sentiments

The YouTube feedback attracted numerous fan reactions, with one viewer stating that they preferred Disguised Toast “earlier than and after.” Here is a snippet of related fan feedback:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s take (Picture through POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast is a former Fb Gaming streamer who’s now completely streaming on Twitch. He’s finest identified for his Hearthstone information and gameplay.

The 31-year-old at present has 2,741,814 followers and averages over 7k viewers per stream.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



