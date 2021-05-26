Detergent Laundry Cleaning Products to Represent Over US$ 10,000 Mn in the Global Market by the End of 2022

Increasing need to offer and maintain clean and hygienic amenities has led to an upsurge in demand for laundry cleaning products in the textile and hospitality industry. Expanding e-commerce platforms will impact growth of the global market of laundry cleaning products positively. According to a recently published report, the global market of laundry cleaning products will register a relatively slow CAGR growth over the forecast period, 2017–2022.

Market Dynamics

Surging need to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the healthcare and residential industries has revved up demand for laundry cleaning products significantly. Laundry cleaning products represent considerable demand among textile manufacturers to preserve the quality of products, and stop deterioration of textiles. Such factors are likely to impact the global market growth of laundry cleaning products positively through 2022. Hotels will witness considerable growth in demand for laundry cleaning products in order to offer clean pillow covers, towels, bed sheets, and carpets. Increasing need to offer cleanliness and hygienic amenities in the hospitality industry is likely to impact growth of the global laundry cleaning products market throughout 2022.

Apart from textile and hospitality, the automotive industry will contribute towards the global market growth of laundry cleaning products by 2022 – end. Increasing need to clean the leather automotive seats to avoid bacteria and fungi has further fueled demand for laundry cleaning products in the automotive industry. Such factors are likely to contribute towards the global market growth of laundry cleaning products throughout 2022.

Segmentation Analysis

Liquid & gels product form will outsell powder and bar product forms in the Europe market. This segment will register a relatively high CAGR growth in APEJ throughout 2022. However, Europe will remain the largest market growth for the liquid & gels product form globally. In terms of revenue, powder form among other laundry cleaning products is likely to register a relatively high growth by the end of 2022.

Grocery stores is predicted to register a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in Europe by the end of 2022. However, other retail formats will reflect a relatively high CAGR growth in APEJ throughout 2022. E-commerce platforms among other sales channel is predicted to witness a relatively high CAGR growth in the global market throughout 2022.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The first chapter of the report on the laundry cleaning products market offers a snapshot of the overall dynamics and insight into its prospects. It offers a concise overview of the outlook of the market and sheds light into the various growth trajectories.

Chapter 2 – Laundry Cleaning Products Market Overview

The second chapter in the introductory part defines the laundry products cleaning market and presents its taxonomy. The study offers a detailed assessment of key drivers, restraining factors, and prominent trends shaping the contours of the laundry products cleaning market. The study takes a closer look at supply chain dynamics, pricing strategy analysis, and raw material sources evaluation of the laundry products cleaning market.

Chapter 3 – Types Assessment and Forecasts in Laundry Cleaning Products Market

This section offers market share and size forecasts of various types of laundry cleaning products market and compares their revenue in different regions. The section also offers Y-o-Y growth of these laundry cleaning products segments over 2012–2022. The different types are detergents, whiteners, and conditioners.

Chapter 4 –Laundry Cleaning Products Forms Market Assessment and Forecasts

This chapter offers market size and forecasts of various forms in which laundry cleaning products are available. It compares the revenue and Y-o-Y growth of various forms such as liquid and gels, bars, and powders.

Chapter 5 – Sales Channel Assessment and Forecasts in Laundry Cleaning Products Market

The study offers insights into the revenue and market share of various sales channel in the laundry cleaning products market and makes a comparison of these figures in different regions. Various channels employed for the sales of laundry cleaning products are modern trade, grocery stores, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other retail formats.

Chapter 6 – Packaging Format Assessment and Forecasts in Laundry Cleaning Products Market

This section takes a critical look at market potential of the various packaging formats of laundry cleaning products. Various packaging formats in the laundry cleaning products market analyzed here are bottles, pouches, and cartoons.

Chapter 7 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts in Laundry Cleaning Products Market

This chapter offers a broad assessment of the prospects and outlook of key regional markets for laundry cleaning products. The study compares the revenue of these regional markets and offers a comparative analysis based on various product segments. Key regions of the laundry cleaning products market analyzed here are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

This section offers a detailed evaluation of the overall ecosystem in the laundry cleaning products market, which include manufactures, distributors, and suppliers. Key companies profiled in the report on the laundry cleaning products market are Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Unilever plc., Church & Dwight, Jyothy Laboratories, Kao Group, Nirma Ltd.., Nirma Ltd., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

