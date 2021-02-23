Detergent Agent Market 2021 – Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Regional Trends till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Detergents are surfactants or mixtures of surfactants in dilute solutions. They are used to reduce the surface tension of water and assist in loosening impurities or stains from the surface. They are usually made of surfactants and chelating agents. The surfactants play a role in removing dirt from soiled surfaces, while the chelating agents are used to surround undesired metal ions present in cleaning solutions. They are commercially available in the powdered and concentrated solutions form.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009772/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising sales of washing machines have directly resulted in an increase in the purchase and consumption of machine-wash laundry detergent agents. The penetration of washing machines in less developed parts of the world is anticipated to augment the demand for detergent agents in the forecast period. The surge in demand for detergent agents used in commercial applications such as the textile industry, car washes, laundry businesses, hospitals, industries, workshops, and manufacturing plants are also projected to create significant lucrative business opportunities for detergent agent manufacturers in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Detergent Agent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the detergent agent market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global detergent agent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading detergent agent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global detergent agent market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the detergent agent market is segmented into anionic detergent agents, cationic detergent agents, and zwitter ionic detergent agents. The detergent agent market on the basis of application is classified into household, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global detergent agent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The detergent agent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the detergent agent market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the detergent agent market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the detergent agent market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the detergent agent market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for detergent agent in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the detergent agent market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the detergent agent market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Ecolab Inc.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Company

The Dial Corporation

Unilever

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009772/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com