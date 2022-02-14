Details on the Blade Runner 2049 sequel starring Ridley Scott

Last fall, we learned from a statement by Ridley Scott to the BBC that a pilot and Bible were being written for the Blade Runner 2099 project. At that time, discussions with Amazon Studios had already begun, today it is confirmed that the live-action series is in development on the streaming platform.

Ridley Scott at the helm

Leading this project is therefore the famed Ridley Scott as Executive Producer. Blade Runner 2099 will be the latest addition to the Blade Runner franchise since Alcon Entertainment acquired the film, TV and side-franchise production rights in 2011 to produce prequels and sequels to the 1982 sci-fi classic. Also, Kosove and Alcon co-founder Broderick Johnson is serving as executive producers on the series along with Michael Green, who wrote the screenplay for Blade Runner 2049, Ben Roberts and Cynthia Yorkin, and David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger of Scott Free Productions.

The project, which would mark the first live-action Blade Runner series, is in priority development at Amazon Studios, where scripts are being tracked and potential production dates are being monitored. Screenwriter recruitment for a team is ongoing. Scott could be the director as the series progresses. We’re hearing from the Deadline media side.

Thus, the live-action series will tie in with the events described in the second part. We know that Ridley Scott directed the first film based on the Philip K. Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? in 1982, before Denis Villeneuve helmed Blade Runner 2049, released in 2017 and directed by Ryan Gosling was ported to the big screen.

50 years after Blade Runner 2049

The first part is set in a dystopian LA in 2019, where synthetic humans called replicants are being biobred by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work in space colonies. When a fugitive group of advanced replicants escape to Earth, a police officer reluctantly agrees to hunt them down. Set in the year 2049, the 2017 sequel starred Ryan Gosling as a replicant bladerunner who uncovers a mystery that threatens to destabilize society.

We don’t know if Denis Villeneuve intended to direct the Blade Runner 2049 sequel, but given the events at the end of the film, there’s no doubt that a sequel in a closer timeframe than 2099 was being considered. This announcement of a collaboration between Scott and Amazon Prime could therefore throw a spanner in the works.

So far, no information about the plot has been leaked, but as the title suggests, the Blade Runner 2099 series will therefore likely be set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and therefore 80 years after Blade Runner. The series will be the second high-profile feature film directed by Scott to be adapted for television, following Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an animated series.