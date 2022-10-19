Details, how to unlock, and more

Conflict of Clans has common updates that deliver new characters, terrain, troop challenges, hero skins, seasonal challenges, clan battle video games, and different options to the sport. Sceneries permit gamers to distinguish themselves from the competitors and provides their house base a novel look.

A brand new terrain is launched each month. Epic Magic Surroundings, which was simply launched in October, is the newest surroundings within the sport. The premium surroundings is a limited-edition merchandise, and solely gamers who buy it earlier than October 20 can have entry to it.

This text will discover the Epic Magic Surroundings, strategies to unlock it, and extra in Conflict of Clans.

Restricted-edition Epic Magic Surroundings in Conflict of Clans

To commemorate the revealing of City Corridor 15, the builders have launched the Epic Magic Surroundings. To finish the gathering, gamers may unlock the most recent Magic Hero Skins from the in-game store. The set contains Magic King, Magic Queen, Magic Champion, and Magic Warden.

The in-game description of the Epic Magic Surroundings in Conflict of Clans is as follows:

“The Epic Magic Surroundings is right here!! Welcome to City Corridor 15! Can you are feeling the Magic?! After buy, choose the Epic Magic Surroundings from Change Surroundings. You possibly can at all times return and alter the surroundings by clicking in your City Corridor. It is a limited-time provide!”

The builders have additionally launched two new base challenges, the “Magic Problem” and the “Epic Magic Problem” to showcase the limited-edition surroundings. These challenges require gamers to complete the bottom utilizing the troops offered firstly of the problem.

Gamers may view all new hero skins by taking part in these challenges totally free. They’ll earn rewards like Gold, Elixir, Darkish Elixir, Magic Gadgets, Expertise Factors, Gems, and extra to improve sooner within the sport.

Gamers can solely buy the Epic Magic Surroundings utilizing the sport’s particular retailer provide, as famous within the description. As soon as the store promotion expires, the panorama will not be accessible.

The beautiful setting within the Epic Magic Surroundings options elixir crystals and water streams. Gamers can check out the surroundings after buying it from the in-game market. They at all times have the choice to change again to the default surroundings if they modify their thoughts in a while.

How one can unlock the newest Epic Magic Surroundings in Conflict of Clans

The Magic pores and skin set, Epic Magic Surroundings and Magic Challenges (2!) at the moment are out there in sport! In case you are planning on buying them and wish to assist my work, please think about using my code: Code: Ninja Ninja Creator Code Hyperlink: conflict.ninja/t/creatorcode #ClashofClans The Magic pores and skin set, Epic Magic Surroundings and Magic Challenges (2!) at the moment are out there in sport!In case you are planning on buying them and wish to assist my work, please think about using my code:Code: NinjaNinja Creator Code Hyperlink: conflict.ninja/t/creatorcode#ClashofClans https://t.co/kxKAOrfP03

The Magic King, Magic Queen, Magic Warden, and Summer time Champion skins are presently out there within the in-game store, and gamers can acquire a hero pores and skin set that matches the surroundings.

The limited-edition Epic Magic Surroundings in Conflict of Clans store should be bought utilizing actual cash. The next steps will be taken by gamers to unlock the sport’s most up-to-date surroundings:

Within the sport store, search for ‘Epic Magic Surroundings’ within the particular gives part.

The Epic Magic Surroundings bundle contains the latest surroundings in addition to 2,500,000 Elixir and Gold.

Click on on the provide to buy the merchandise and pay with netbanking, playing cards, UPI, on-line cost, cost wallets, or one of many different choices.

As quickly because the cost is authorised, you may be taken again to the store’s principal web page.

Choose the City Corridor after which faucet ‘Alter Setting’ to alter the surroundings.

The Epic Magic Surroundings might be seen. Merely faucet on it to begin the sport with this new surroundings.

Epic Magic Surroundings in Conflict of Clans is a novel backdrop within the sport that gamers ought to think about buying. They’ll full the Magic set by buying hero skins from the store.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



