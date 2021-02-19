Detailed Technological Insights and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2030

The report “ Global Fantasy Sports Market, By Sports (Football, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Golf, Cricket, Other fantasy sports), By Gender (Male, and Female), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

On February 4, 2020, CBS Corp. announced to air super bowl LV. On-air promoted on more than two dozen ViacomCBS networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, CBS, and Pop TV, as well as on Pluto TV

On February 13, 2020, Draftking signs multi-year partnerships with three NBA franchises with the Batson Celics, Philadelphia, 76ers, and Indiana Pacers.

Analyst View:

Increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships with diverse stakeholders, growing advertising and marketing spend, and rising interest of millennial are the major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports market. A major factor driving the growth of the fantasy sports business is the rise in the number of sporting events organized worldwide. The urge to participate in a sporting event rather than view it has raised the bar of the market significantly. Technological advancements, coupled with the availability of streaming partners, are further driving the fantasy sports market. The growing popularity of OTT platforms is expected to augur well for the fantasy sports segment. The OTT sports experience is set to observe innovation, which is mainly driven by the fantasy sports business. Fantasy sport and OTT platforms have become an apt match for the overall entertainment business. With the growth in streaming service providers and digitalization, fantasy sport is expected to receive a major boost.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global fantasy sports market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on sports, gender, and region.

By sports, the worldwide popularity of football is a major reason for the highest share of the fantasy football segment.

By gender, as men have historically been receptive to sports and outdoor games, the male segment accounts for the highest share in the fantasy sports market.

By region, Asia Pacific fantasy sports market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of an increasing number of players, the popularity of football, and the strong presence of Internet infrastructure will significantly influence fantasy sports market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global fantasy sports market includes CBS Corp., DraftKings Inc., Fox Corp., Paddy Power Betfair Plc, Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Private Ltd., Sportech Inc., The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Verizon Communications Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

