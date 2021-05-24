Detailed examination of the Corn Gluten Feed Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2025

Corn Gluten Feed Market Introduction:

Animal feed industry has been witnessing significant growth in the recent past years globally. Animal feed play an essential role in the worldwide food industry and feed is one of the largest and most important component to ensure safe, ample and affordable animal proteins. Corn gluten feed (CGF) is a co-product obtained from wet-corn milling industry which is engaged in manufacturing of starch, sweeteners, syrup, and oil from corn. Wet and dry corn gluten feed represents an excellent feedstuff with wide application in the beef and dairy cattle industry. Corn gluten feed is composed of tremendous amount of nutrients such as minerals, proteins, digestible fiber and essential components. The global corn gluten feed market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future attributable to its excellent nutritional composition and expanding applications in animal feed industry.

Corn Gluten Feed Market Segmentation:

The global corn gluten feed market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, and region. On the basis of nature, the global corn gluten feed market is segmented into, organic and conventional. Due to rising demand for natural and organic alternatives the natural segment is expected to depict the considerable growth in the global corn gluten feed market. By form the global corn gluten feed market is segmented into, wet corn gluten feed and dry corn gluten feed. Dry corn gluten feed is the most common type of corn gluten feed available in the southeast and is available either as a meal or pellets. Wet corn gluten feed has superior functionalities over the dry corn gluten feed, however, potential transportation and storage challenges can limit their use. Therefore, wet corn gluten feed is usually distributed in the nearby maize processing plants. By application the global corn gluten feed market is segmented into, ruminant animals, poultry animals, pet food, aquafeed and others.

Corn Gluten Feed Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of the region the global corn gluten feed market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. As per estimations, approximately 60% of the U.S. corn crop is meant for direct utilization by livestock, however, application of corn in food and beverages represents the second largest growing market. This is expected to fuel the corn gluten feed market in North America. Furthermore, increasing animal feed industry across the globe will add to the accelerated market revenues in the global corn gluten feed market over the forecast period. After North America, Europe is the largest consumer of corn gluten feed followed by South Korea and Japan.

Corn Gluten Feed Market Drivers and Trends

The production of compound feed as well as commercial feed is rapidly increasing which is expected to contribute towards the growing market for corn gluten feed market. Corn gluten feed is a protein rich and fiber rich ingredient containing significant amount of nutrients for better growth and improved health. Corn gluten feed is equivalent to the soybean meal as a protein source and high in digestible energy, protein and phosphorus. Dry corn gluten feed market is expected to witness significant market revenues in the global corn gluten feed market as dry CGF is generally palatable and readily digested by cattle. The global corn gluten feed market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

Corn Gluten Feed Market Key Players:

Key player operating in the global Corn Gluten Feed market includes Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PlC., Bunge Ltd. Agrana Group and others.

