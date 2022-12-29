Destiny 2’s Technical Problems Have Reached A New Level This Season

Future 2 Bungie

Whereas Future 2 has put out its greatest season this yr within the type of Season of the Seraph, this has additionally been one of many worst seasons from a technical perspective I can bear in mind.

This week, there had been studies that gamers had really been dropping progress and loot after getting Weasel errored in Future 2, a standard error, however not one which had really deleted gear and achievements earlier than. At first, Bungie stated that it was a really uncommon downside, only one in 250,000 gamers. However that did…not appear correct. I obtained hit by it, and although it solely reset a quest step or two within the HELM, for different gamers, I’d heard of individuals dropping Deepsight drops, or in a single particularly dangerous case, a solo flawless dungeon achievement which was erased after the error code. Yikes.

So, for the second time this season, Bungie has disabled the API of the sport with the intention to scale back these error codes. The final time they did this was when everybody was getting knocked out of the dungeon at launch, and now they’re doing it once more, although this time, they’re saying the bug is said to the discharge of Revision Zero, the brand new unique pulse rifle which launched final week.

The API is what permits third celebration apps like DIM and Ishtar commander to switch gear between the vault and a number of characters immediately, and with out it, gamers are caught leaving actions to fly a number of occasions to the Tower on a number of characters to switch even only one piece of substances. The API is also liable for issues like Bungie’s personal Fireteam Finder web site, which is used to seek out groups for all actions within the sport, together with more durable ones that wouldn’t have matchmaking.

Based on Bungie, a repair is scheduled for early subsequent week, that means gamers can be with out the API for this whole week. Many are upset Bungie didn’t strive an alternate answer of disabling the problematic unique by itself, Revisions Zero, reasonably than turning off the complete API once more, however they stated that will not have really been a repair. It does appear bizarre that we have now two error code-based issues in a season and each of them have been “fastened” by disabling the API, although one is meant to must do with a brand new unique.

All of this, for lack of a greater time period, sucks. It is rather, very troublesome to totally take pleasure in Future 2 with out the API lively, each for gear switch and fireteam discovering. I wrote about how this example confirmed how reliant Future 2 is on third celebration apps the final time this occurred, however twice in a single season? That’s tough. And I’ve by no means heard of a bug that was actively deleting gamers loot and progress earlier than, which makes it one of many nastiest the sport has seen.

It might be yet one more piece of proof that Future wants a clear slate sooner or later reasonably than constructing on prime of the present sport for years and years and years. Upcoming options like in-game loadouts and LFG will nonetheless depend on the API and would nonetheless go offline in conditions like this, in order that’s not a repair. Greater modifications must occur.

