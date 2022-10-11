Destiny 2 Wish Ender is dealing increased damage with Titan Exotic

The Want-Ender bow is a robust Unique in Future 2. Obtained from the Shattered Throne dungeon, this weapon has very good damage-dealing capability, particularly after its latest buff.

Nevertheless, Guardians have come to find a very fascinating characteristic of this weapon. It is presently unclear if this can be a bug, however many are exploiting this trait to realize a bonus.

Learn how to deal extra injury with the Want-Ender Unique in Future 2?

The Broadhead perk on the Want Ender Unique bow permits Guardians to over-penetrate targets in Future 2. Primarily, the weapon can deal extra injury within the sport. At the moment, the bow does three stacks of injury to any foe it hits. This characteristic makes the Want-Ender helpful towards yellow bar enemies.

Not too long ago, Guardians found that if the Want-Ender bow was utilized in mixture with the Citan’s Ramparts Unique Titan Gauntlets, the weapon may deal much more injury.

Whereas Citan’s Ramparts Unique comes with a really fascinating perk, it solely works with the Towering barricade class means. With this means outfitted together with the Citan’s Ramparts, Guardians can shoot by means of the Towering Barricade, one thing which may’t be performed beneath regular circumstances.

When the Want-Ender is fired by means of a Towering Barricade, it is arrows can deal 5 stacks of injury versus the common three. Whereas it is presently unclear if this a bug or not, gamers are using it to shortly defeat bosses.

If it is a bug, then Bungie will probably be fast to make changes in considered one of their upcoming updates. If not, then this might shortly turn out to be a straightforward technique to defeat bosses in Future 2. In actual fact, it would discover some use in end-game PvE actions as effectively.

In a nutshell, the Want-Ender bow is among the finest Exotics within the sport. After its latest buff, the bow can even take down enemy obstacles as effectively. This makes it a good selection towards Barrier Champions. Furthermore, the seasonal artifact presents an Overload mod for bows. So Guardians can technically use one weapon to subdue each Barrier Champions and Overload Champions.

Though it is very highly effective, buying the Want-Ender in Future 2 is not a trivial matter. Guardians should full the Shattered Throne dungeon twice. On the second go, they should purify some extra tokens that they gather whereas operating by means of the dungeon for the primary time.

Whereas it may appear just a little troublesome, with the suitable fireteam, the dungeon could be accomplished in a short time. Not solely that, Guardians can even single-handedly full this dungeon supplied they’ve a correct construct for it.

Citan’s Ramparts, then again, could be picked up after the solo completion of Legend and Grasp Misplaced Sectors. Whereas there are higher options for the Titans on the market, Citan’s Ramparts does have its personal fanbase within the sport.

