Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (November 1)

With the beginning of a brand new month, Future 2 will shift gears with the upcoming Iron Banner and Eliksni Quarter group occasion. Nonetheless, the following weekly reset will host the Competition of the Misplaced for one final time, giving gamers a last probability to acquire unique weapons and triumphs.

Usually, Bungie will take down the official servers for a brief period to reset a variety of exercise and inventories throughout the sport. The background upkeep will start at 9 AM PDT, as gamers shall be faraway from the actions round 9:45 AM PDT.

Usually, gamers can anticipate the servers to return at 10 AM PDT, fifteen minutes after.

Server downtime for all main areas in Future 2 Season of Plunder week 11 (November 1)

With slightly over a month remaining for Season 19 to launch, it’s secure to say that Season of Plunder is near its finish. Whereas the rumored epilogue stays unannounced, gamers who’ve been grinding the Competition and god roll weapons must proceed doing so.

The upcoming weekly reset may also launch Hotfix 6.2.5.2, which might doubtlessly repair minor bugs on Competition shaders and timers within the Haunted Sectors. Regardless of the case, the downtime for upkeep appears to be the same old, as Bungie shall be eradicating gamers from actions quarter-hour earlier than the reset.



Hotfix 6.2.5.2

❖ November 1

❖ Begin: 9 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Participant Elimination: 9:45 AM

❖ Log in: 10 AM

❖ Finish: 11 AM

The downtimes for all main areas are as follows:

The downtimes for all main areas are as follows:

India: 10:15 PM to 10:30 PM (November 1).

10:15 PM to 10:30 PM (November 1). China: 12:45 am to 1:00 am (November 2).

12:45 am to 1:00 am (November 2). UK: 5:45 PM to six:00 PM (November 1).

5:45 PM to six:00 PM (November 1). Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26) to three:00 AM (November 2).

2:45 AM (October 26) to three:00 AM (November 2). Brazil: 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM (November 1).

As soon as the servers are again on-line, the upkeep will stick with it for an additional hour so gamers may encounter lag points and errors throughout the sport. Throughout downtime, third-party functions comparable to DIM (Future Merchandise Supervisor), Future Companion App, Future Tracker, and Gentle. gg, alongside Bungie’s official web site, will keep offline.

Subsequent Week in Future 2: ✦ Hotfix 6.2.5.2

✦ Ultimate Week of Competition of the Misplaced

✦ Dusk: Exodus Crash

✦ Crucible Playlist: Mayhem

✦ Bonus: Gambit Ranks

Subsequent Week in Future 2: Hotfix 6.2.5.2, Ultimate Week of Competition of the Misplaced, Dusk: Exodus Crash, Crucible Playlist: Mayhem, Bonus: Gambit Ranks, Featured Rotators: Final Want and Prophecy

Not updating the sport after the reset goes dwell will end in a number of CAT errors throughout the sport, during which case, gamers are beneficial to restart their classes. Full patch notes on Hotfix 6.2.5.2 shall be accessible on Bungie’s official web site someday after the weekly reset.

Upcoming replace in Future 2 weekly reset of November 1

Beginning November 1, the clock will begin ticking for the tip of Future 2 Competition of the Misplaced and Season of Plunder. Gamers can have seven days to finish the whole lot from the occasion whereas the season nonetheless has a month left.

Upcoming content material on November 1 (Picture through Future 2)

Dusk will embody Exodus Crash Dusk, alongside bonus ranks in Gambit and Final Want with Prophecy within the Pinnacle Rotator.

