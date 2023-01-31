Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Destiny 2 Glaive (Image via Bungie)
Gaming 

Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer reveals upcoming weapons and armor in Year 6

Rupali Gupta

Forward of the ninth weekly reset in Future 2 Season of the Seraph, Bungie revealed numerous upcoming weapons and armor items for Lightfall. In considered one of their scheduled trailers for January 31, gamers worldwide bought to see the brand new factor, Strand, in motion.

To summarize, the corporate showcased Unique weapons that may wield the Strand factor, alongside new armor items for all three courses. Bungie will in all probability tie all three of those armor items in with the Legendary marketing campaign reward pool, just like The Witch Queen.

Strand Unique weapons and armor items revealed for Future 2 Lightfall

Future 2 Lightfall’s weapon and armor trailer lately went stay, giving the neighborhood an entire lot of info-dump inside 2 minutes. From begin to end, listed below are all of the gears proven within the trailer:

  • Ultimate Warning Sidearm.
  • Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun.
  • Cyrtarachne’s Facade Unique Hunter helmet.
  • Abeyant Leap Unique Titan leg armor.
  • Quicksilver Storm catalyst.
  • Swarmers Unique Warlock leg armor.
  • Winterbite Stasis Unique Glaive.
New Machine Gun teaser from Lightfall trailer (Image via Destiny 2)
Most of those gears appear to synergize immediately with the brand new Strand subclass, be it a weapon or an armor piece. The next are the names of the gears alongside how they’ll operate within the recreation:

  • Ultimate Warning Sidearm: Charged monitoring Strand rounds after kills, appears to work so much like Cryosthesia-77K.
  • Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun: Will weaken targets each 4 hits, and additional risky them with each sixteenth hit.
  • Cyrtarachne’s Facade Unique Hunter helmet: Decreased flinching to the person after they’ve simply used Strand grappling.
  • Abeyant Leap Unique Titan leg armor: Casting a barricade talent will spawn further Strand lashes, which is able to additional tangle enemies.
  • Quicksilver Storm Unique catalyst: Whereas not a lot is thought, evidently the catalyst will flip the ammunition kind of the weapon to Strand. An extra perk will tangle enemies with Grenade kills.
  • Swarmers Unique Warlock leg armor: Destroying tangled enemies will spawn threadlings.
  • Winterbite Unique Stasis Glaive: Summons frost orbs that additional freeze targets.
Destiny 2 wave of Strand from Titan's barricade (Image via Bungie)
Gamers can count on extra gears aside from the aforementioned ones, as Bungie has been pushing the side of latest construct crafting within the Lightfall enlargement. Therefore, as talked about earlier, every class shall be introduced with the choice to decide on between two new Exotics after ending the Legendary marketing campaign.

youtube-cover

The trailer ends by displaying a Hunter throwing a Strand Tangle at a wave of enemies and a Cabal tank. Gamers can count on a full breakdown of the Strand in an upcoming weblog submit.

